Digital advancement means we're measuring the economy wrong

It’s a favoured cliché of business that you can only manage what you measure. While entirely true and obvious, this does gloss over the point that how you measure matters as much as what you measure.

Furthermore, you have to understand the details yourself – that is, understand what it is that you are measuring rather than what it is you might think you are.

For example, current national accounting – GDP, investment, etc – entirely misses the effect of cloud computing or software as a service (SaaS), for example. Given the size of the sector and its importance in the tech world, that’s rather a large hole in more general understanding of events.

All of which brings us to something that Friedrich Hayek said. His Nobel lecture, “The pretence of knowledge”, had the underlying point that any central group or body can never have enough information to be able to manage the economy in any detail.

His conclusion is to just get the general setup right and then leave well alone. We can savour this point with a specific example from the computing industry of today.

Business investment The Times tells us there are worries about the level of business investment in the UK. The UK only spends 14.6% of GDP on business investment, the lowest in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Even Greece spends more than us, at 15.8%. This is a terror, it seems, and something must be done. Think about this: GDP is the output, and investment is the input. If we’re gaining a higher output for less input, then we’re being more efficient and more productive, which doesn’t sound like something to worry about. But perhaps that’s not enough. Another idea might be that we’re a more mature – much the same as saying we’re a richer – society. China, for example, has investment up at 40% and 50% of GDP. However, China is building a society beyond the rural environment for the first time in centuries. It’s great that it’s doing so, but doing in 30 years what took the UK 300 years is going to require heavy investment. In 1978, China had roughly the same GDP per capita (after accounting for inflation) as England did in 1600. Now it’s at about 1955 to 1960 levels for the UK. You’ve got to spend an awful lot on investing to gain such growth. So, it’s not necessarily true that a lower investment-to-GDP ratio is a bad thing. But on to Hayek’s point. We don’t know that this low UK investment number is correct – in fact, we can prove that it isn’t. To change statistics slightly, business software investment for the UK is some 1.8 % of GDP. It’s not changed all that much in recent years, which is odd because we’re in the middle of a technological revolution. We just can’t see it in the GDP numbers, as at least one Nobel Laureate, Bob Solow, has been pointing it out for decades.