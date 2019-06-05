Is GDPR worth the cost?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been in effect for one year now – perhaps long enough for us to try to work out whether it is all worth it.

That data is protected is great; that certain business models are no longer even possible is just fine – we’d all prefer that exploitative relationships are prevented. But those benefits do indeed come at a cost.

One of the annoying things about economists is that they insist absolutely everything has both benefits and costs. That is their famous “there is no such thing as a free lunch” statement. They also have a distressing insistence on reducing everything to cash amounts, their defence being that this is how we do sums – assign a numerical value to benefits, another to costs, and see which is greater. Then do the things that are worth it – those that have greater benefits than costs.

This cost/benefit analysis is most upsetting to those who have a cause because it does that evil thing of insisting that the dream be justified, and the methods used make us better off overall.

To take an example known to most of us – blood minerals, the coltan for our mobile phones mined by slaves and children under militia control in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We all want to stop this happening and so a law was passed – part of Dodd-Frank, the bill that cleaned up the US financial system after the crash.

Anyone who used the four elements in question – tantalum, tungsten, tin and gold – had to tell people whether they had used material sourced from those child slaves. That’s all – just tell everyone what efforts you put in to make sure that you don’t.

Seems reasonable enough, except that even the SEC – the body that runs the regulatory system for the US financial markets – estimated that this would cost $4bn in the first year alone. The reason for this is that the method chosen meant every listed company should make sure, with a letter from a supplier, that the supplier did or did not use such minerals. And so on, cascading down the economy.

Given the number of suppliers to listed companies, this meant millions of letters racing around, each one costing something to prepare, send, collect and check.

There was another method available, suggested by those in the industry. There are not many refineries that can process the minerals that produce these metals – with the exception of gold – and 100 globally is a good enough estimate. We can also fingerprint ore from a mine – a local deposit has a marker in the form of trace elements that can be checked. We also check the trace elements on every batch of ore coming in because we have to analyse and check it before processing.

Match the fingerprint to the claimed source and we can reject, at the processing plant, batches that come from known slave-using deposits. This has the merit of being cost-effective and also actually works. It is the method being used to reduce the blood mineral trade, too – even as everyone has to continue writing those letters to each other.

The point of this long digression is that this is an example of the principle that something must be done, this is something, so let’s do it – which isn’t sufficient rationalisation for a course of action. That something must be done should lead to the question: well, what? And that “what” should be run through the cost/benefit analysis process. We then pick what achieves our goal at the least cost.