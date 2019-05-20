GDPR an opportunity to improve data systems and processes

Financial services organisations are among those that are taking compliance with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) very seriously, and the insights this is delivering is likely to help drive momentum in other sectors, according to Stephen Bonner, cyber risk partner at Deloitte.

“In the larger financial services organisations, customer trust is absolutely key to what they do. But even for those who have been taking it seriously for a long time, the GDPR has helped to give data protection officers a voice in a more business-focused, broader discussion to get the support they need,” he told Computer Weekly.

A year after the official implementation of the GDPR, Bonner said the real benefits of the regulation will start being realised as more organisations in all sectors report data breach incidents on a much bigger scale than ever before.

“Previously, there was a whole series of things that no one had any visibility of, and as that data starts being analysed, we will start to see patterns and behaviours that will be even more powerful,” he said.

Another positive impact of the GDPR in the first year, he said, is that there has been a significant change in consumers’ understanding of the rights they have.

“Our data shows a surprisingly high number of consumers who have exercised their rights under the GDPR to get better behaviour from organisations, which is bound to put pressure on any organisations that have not yet done enough to improve the way they handle customers’ personal data.”