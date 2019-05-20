ICO to support GDPR certification schemes

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced it is “welcoming enquiries” from organisations that are considering developing a General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) certification scheme.

The announcement comes alongside updated ICO guidance on certification under the GDPR, as the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) completes a round of consultations with a view to adopting a full set of guidelines and annexes on certification, identifying certification criteria and the accreditation of certification bodies.

EU Member States and supervisory authorities such as the ICO, along with the EDPB and the European Commission, are required by the regulation to encourage the use of certification mechanisms as a means to enhance transparency and compliance with the GDPR.

The GDPR says that certification is also a means to demonstrate data protection by design and by default and that appropriate technical and organisational measures are in place to ensure data security.

Certification may also support transfers of personal data to third countries or international organisations. The EDPB is drafting guidelines on certification as an appropriate safeguard for international transfers of personal data.

Certification is therefore a voluntary method for an organisation to demonstrate compliance with GDPR, in line with the accountability principle.

The ICO says certification is a practical way for data controllers and processors to demonstrate data protection to other businesses, individuals and regulators, and to give customers a means to quickly assess the level of data protection of a particular product or service, which provides transparency both for individuals and in business-to-business relationships.

Scope of a certification scheme According to the ICO, the scope of a certification scheme could be general or specific, for example, secure storage and protection of personal data contained in a digital vault. Certification can therefore relate to a specific personal data processing operation or set of operations. Those processing operations will be assessed against the certification scheme criteria by the accredited certification body. Certification will be issued only to data controllers and data processors, and therefore cannot be used to certify individuals, such as data protection officers (DPOs). Article 42(2) of the GDPR also allows for the use of certification schemes to demonstrate the existence of appropriate safeguards provided by controllers or processors that are not subject to GDPR for international transfers of personal data.