TikTok fined €345m under GDPR for failing to protect children’s privacy

TikTok, the video-sharing social medial platform, is to be fined €345m for failing to protect children’s privacy.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) announced the fine against the video-sharing app for breaches of the GDPR data protection law.

TikTok exposed children aged 13 to 17 to risks by making their accounts publicly available by default and allowing them to pair their accounts with adults who may not be family members, the regulator found.

The Chinese-owned company has been given three months to rectify the breaches following a reprimand from the regulator. The fine follows an investigation initiated by the Irish data protection regulator into TikTok Technology Limited’s handling of children’s data and age-verification procedures in September 2021.

The investigation assessed TikTok’s compliance with its obligations under GDPR for processing personal data relating to children between July 2020 and December 2020.

The DPC found in a decision published today (15 September 2023) that TikTok exposed children to risks by setting their accounts to public by default, which meant that anyone could view videos posted by children. The regulator also found that user comments and the platforms ‘duet’ and ‘stitch’ features were publicly available by default, creating further risks.

TikTok, which is owned by Beijing base ByteDance, also made it possible for children’s accounts to be paired with adult TikTok users without checking that the adult in question was the child’s parent or guardian. This meant that adults could sent direct messages to children over the age of 16, which posed potentially serious risks to children using the platform.

TikTok, which opened an office in Dublin in 2020, imposes a minimum age limit for children of 13 years old, which is enforced by requiring users to enter their date of birth when registering. However, the DPC found that children under the age of 13 who managed to gain access to the platform were also exposed to potential risks because their accounts were made public by default.

The DPC did not find that TikTok’s age-verification process was in breach of GDPR.