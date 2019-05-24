No real change a year into GDPR, says privacy expert

Data protection is arguably no further forward than it was a year ago in any material sense, according to Stewart Room, lead partner for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and data protection at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

“The programmes of ‘privacy maturity uplift’ work that we are being asked to support, a year after all that was meant to have been completed in preparation for GDPR, indicate that there is still a long, long way to go,” he told Computer Weekly.

There are several reasons for this, said Room, starting with a failure by many organisations to transition from their GDPR preparatory programme to business as usual (BAU), where all GDPR-related roles are filled, GDPR-related processes have been implemented at scale, and data protection outcomes are being delivered in the technology and data layers of the business.

“PwC’s vision for data privacy is about how to deliver data protection outcomes inside the data and within the technology itself. It’s about how you make data protection real in tech and data,” said Room.

PwC was highlighting this failure six months into GDPR, saying that it was crucial for organisations to make the key “journey to code” as part of GDPR compliance work.

“Data accuracy, for example, is one of the data protection principles enshrined in the GDPR, but you cannot deliver data accuracy without having some code-based outcome. You can’t deliver accurate electronic data in a non-tech way,” Room said at the time.

Six months later, he said many organisations are still not delivering the necessary change in this regard. “Speaking to chief data architects in big businesses, as well as heads of data functions, I am getting real confirmation from people who are in charge of data itself that they are not involved in the design of data processing systems in a meaningful sense,” he said.

As a result, Room said the people who have the greatest understanding and knowledge of the science of data and how to treat, manage and use data, are not engaged in the design and building of processing applications.

“This is a very significant thing to understand, because if essentially we are saying that for whatever reason the expert on data itself is disenfranchised from data privacy systems or whatever it is, how is it ever going to get better? How do we actually accelerate what data privacy is about?”

Window dressing data privacy Room believes that one of the key reasons there has not been an “appreciable movement in data protection maturity levels” in the past year is that organisations are not engaging with the people who can change data itself. “So if you take the fact that we are being asked to do privacy maturity programmes when they should have been done, together with the evidence that data scientists may be disenfranchised, it tells us we are potentially no further forward, and until that changes, we are not going to see any real improvement.” According to Room, the disenfranchisement of data scientists is symptomatic of a “significant failure to understand in the economy that if we are not engaged with people who are truly experts on data itself, we cannot lead the dialogue in a meaningful sense.” The result of many GDPR readiness programmes was a plethora of privacy policies, but Room said all that essentially amounts to “window dressing” because policies and procedures are not the “corpus” of data privacy. “They are facilitators of data privacy. What you want is data privacy to operate inside data and technology. That is the goal, not the policy. It’s about the change to how data is used, and the rest is just window dressing in my mind,” he said.