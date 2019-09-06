Data-driven marketing, the real risk boards are missing

Indications are that businesses have failed to learn the lessons from the first year of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to Stewart Room, lead partner for the GDPR and data protection at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

“It is really important that the business world reads the runes properly about the regulatory priorities regarding data protection and privacy, and not look at this issue through the single lens of cyber security,” he told Computer Weekly.

Businesses could be misled, said Room, by the proposals to fine British Airways £183.39m and Marriott International £99m for GDPR infringements into thinking that improving cyber security is the top priority.

“That would be misreading the runes and missing the more important regulatory agenda which is focused on data-driven marketing, where unlike unlike cyber security or personal data breaches, there is no legal obligation to tell people you are failing, and that is why it is firmly on the agenda of regulators.”

According to Room, potentially the most important priority of regulators is data-driven marketing, and he believes they are driving this forward at a massive rate.

Evidence of this is to be found in the €50m Google fine in January from the French regulator, the July $5bn settlement between Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the $170m fine for YouTube in September, which he said are all essentially about data-driven marketing.

Another indicator of this regulatory agenda is the fact that the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is investigating companies reliant on data-driven marketing and plans to fine those in violation of data protection laws, as stated by the ICO’s Simon McDougal in a recent interview with the Financial Times.

“Organisations are not seeing this for the peril and the risk that it actually is, and the capacity of the regulatory regime, privacy advocates and motivated members of the public to deal with this issue themselves is greater than their capacity to deal with cyber security related to data breaches,” said Room.

While cyber security failures are generally hidden from view, which is why there is the transparency obligation of breach disclosure, he said marketing happens in plain sight, and the number of times people could find a data-driven marketing failure event on any given day is probably countless.

“Every day, a huge number of people see countless examples of data-driven marketing failures, and this creates a class of people that is sufficiently large so as to mean that a fight against data-driven marketing and how this is operating in business is inevitable,” said Room.

“And when that fight occurs, it will be a battle royale because it is hiding in plain sight and people know what advertising they have consciously and deliberately consented to.

“It is important that businesses do not fall into the trap of reading those proposed GDPR fines of July as meaning that data protection and privacy is about cyber security. Yes, they have got to acknowledge the importance of that principle and its criticality, but they have got to see what is also happening on the data-driven marketing agenda, and if they fail to do so, they are going to be in trouble,” he warned.

Room said there is an “incredible power” that the regulator has called the assessment notice. “This power is much more impactful than a fine because it creates utmost transparency, and businesses that are heavily reliant on data for data-driven marketing need to understand that the assessment notice power could be used against them to acquire evidence about compliance with the GDPR, which, in turn, could be used to justify other enforcement activities such as an enforcement notice or a fine,” he said.

As a result, Room said every business board that is heavily reliant on data-driven marketing needs to put it on the risk agenda and at the very top of the risk register.

“This is the Achilles heel that millions of people are recognising and that the regulators are recognising, but it is not being recognised by business leaders. It is hiding in plain sight,” he said.