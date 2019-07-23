Almost a third of European firms still not compliant with GDPR

More than a year since the compliance deadline for the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and as regulators begin to announce the first significant fines for GDPR infringements, 30% of European firms polled are not confident their business is compliant.

Only 57% of respondents were confident their businesses comply with GDPR rules, while a further 13% were unsure, according to a survey conducted by the European Business Awards on behalf of audit, tax and consulting firm RSM.

A separate survey by data virtualisation platform Delphix found that some companies in the UK were leading their CEO to believe they are compliant with GDPR, when in fact they have significant amounts of unprotected personal data in test environments.

This was revealed when Delphix spoke to 50 custodians of data to hear what they had to say about the challenge of balancing access to data with data security.

A key finding that emerged was that many businesses were either unaware or unperturbed by the non-compliance of data used to test systems under development.

Perhaps even more shocking was a chief information security officer (CISO) admitting to telling their CEO that the company was GDPR compliant, despite having terabytes of unprotected personal data in non-production.

Delphix’s chief technology officer (CTO), Eric Shrock, said it was clear that the vast majority of top-level executives were unaware of how easily accessible their highly sensitive data was.

“Pair that with growing frustration among developers looking to acquire data quickly and we have the perfect recipe for disaster,” he said.

Businesses struggling to understand GDPR The RSM survey revealed that mid-market businesses were struggling to understand and implement a whole range of areas covered by the regulation. More than a third (38%) of non-compliant businesses do not understand when consent is required to hold and process data, 35% are unsure how they should monitor their employees’ use of personal data and 34% do not understand what procedures are required to ensure third-party supplier contracts are compliant. Despite these problems and the resulting lack of compliance, the RSM survey showed that the GDPR is starting to have a positive impact on cyber security within the EU. Almost three-quarters (73%) of European businesses said GDPR has encouraged them to improve the way they manage customer data, while 62% said it has seen them increase their investment in cyber security. However, the survey showed there remains much more to do, with 21% of businesses admitting they still have no cyber security strategy in place. Another data protection survey by security firm CyberArk revealed that less than half of UK respondents (43%) are prepared for breach notification and investigation within the mandated 72-hour period under the GDPR. At the same time, research from business services firm Parseq found that two-thirds (67%) of IT and telecoms businesses in the UK have seen a rise in data access requests since the GDPR’s introduction, but 87% have faced challenges in responding effectively. Complexity (58%) and cost (55%) were cited as the biggest challenges, while 40% said they were being hindered by a reliance on paper documentation. Only 6% of respondents digitised all documentation in the year prior to the GDPR’s introduction. This rose to 11% in the 12 months following. “With so much pressure on organisations to meet complex requirements, we saw GDPR fatigue setting in last year,” said Steven Snaith, technology risk assurance partner at RSM UK. “Middle-market businesses were overwhelmed by information from the press, industry bodies and stakeholders. Many organisations simply gave up and reverted back to the old way of doing things,” he said. “With so much pressure on organisations to meet complex requirements, we saw GDPR fatigue setting in last year. Many organisations simply gave up and reverted back to the old way of doing things” Steven Snaith, RSM UK But, according to Snaith, there are signs that this fatigue is about to fade. “High-profile fines across Europe have demonstrated that regulators across the EU are serious about enforcement. Businesses are scrambling to catch up once again. “One important aspect to note is that GDPR compliance is far wider than just policies, procedures and training. Underlying technology controls need to be robust to safeguard the leakage and unauthorised access of personal data,” he said.