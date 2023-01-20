How the cost of living crisis is impacting IT

The announcement from Microsoft chief executive, Satya Nadella, about the company’s need to cut 10,000 jobs is indicative of an industry set on realigning costs as the economic slowdown worsens. Over the last few weeks, Salesforce announced a 10% reduction in its workforce, Meta is reducing its workforce by 13% while Amazon said it would be cutting 18,000 jobs.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the Microsoft CEO and chairman said: “We’re living through times of significant change. When I think about this moment in time, the start of 2023, it’s showtime - for our industry and for Microsoft. As a company, our success must be aligned to the world’s success. That means every one of us and every team across the company must raise the bar and perform better than the competition to deliver meaningful innovation that customers, communities, and countries can truly benefit from. If we deliver on this, we will emerge stronger and thrive long into the future; it’s as simple as that.”

Industry research conducted over the last few months has shown a big decline in IT spending. Forrester’s European Tech Market Forecast, 2022 to 2027 report, for instance, highlights recession looming across Europe. The economies of Germany, Italy and Sweden are expected to see real gross domestic product (GDP) declines in 2023 as their economies move into recession. Referencing the Bank of England’s predictions, Forrester said the UK economy was likely to be in recession throughout 2023 and for the first half of 2024. According to Forrester, UK GDP is only likely to recover gradually.

Tommaso Aquilante, associate director of economic research at Dun and Bradstreet, said: “Financial conditions are already tight and wage growth, though increasing, remains slower than inflation, giving the Bank of England some reassurance on the risk of a wage-price spiral dynamic in the UK economy. The overall economic outlook remains negative, and it is imperative for companies to maintain a holistic view of their supply chain, financial pipeline, partners and customer needs to navigate the current challenges effectively.”

The challenging economic climate has meant that many people have curbed discretionary spending, such as upgrading devices. Purchases tend to be governed by budget constraints rather than “nice to have” features offered on higher-specified hardware.

Gartner reported that device purchases experienced the biggest decline since the analyst firm started tracking the market. Its data for PC shipments showed that 65.3 million units shipped in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 28.5% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021.