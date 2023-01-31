CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How the cost-of-living crisis is affecting IT
In this week’s Computer Weekly, with major tech companies announcing thousands of job cuts, we examine what the cost-of-living crisis means for IT leaders and tech professionals. We analyse what you need to consider when reversing systems out of the cloud and back on-premise. And Very Group’s CIO talks about the post-pandemic challenges facing online retailers. Read the issue now.
How the cost of living crisis is impacting IT
The worsening economic climate is leading to job cuts across the IT sector, with Microsoft only the latest to announce thousands of layoffs - but CIOs will still struggle to find the talent they urgently need
Reverse cloud migrations: Why some enterprises are shifting their IT back on-premise
With a steady trickle of customer organisations returning on-premise, a need to plan better may not be the whole story