If data really is the new oil, the raw materials need a different economic approach

Data really is the new oil – so says the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – and why not believe those who apparently know everything about money? However, it is important to understand the details of what they are saying – which isn’t that those who have a lake of data in the back garden are now as rich as the Beverly Hillbillies.

Rather, they mean there are certain economic similarities between the place of oil in the economy and that of data in the new economy. These are matters to consider as we ponder how to structure the new data economy.

One thing to understand is that the IMF experts don’t really mean data – they mean information. We in the business of economics know the difference.

Data is unstructured, unprocessed; information is what comes from performing those tasks. It is information that is valuable. To continue the analogy with oil – the crude itself, what comes out of the ground, has almost no value in actual use; it is the refined products that are valuable. Refineries are the value adding part of the process. Actually drilling for, and sucking up, oil only collects the other, extra, value between the value in use and the costs of refining.

When there is a restriction on refining capacity and a flood of crude oil, then refining margins do indeed rise. We have seen this recently, when fracking increased the amount of US-produced oil. Crude was substantially cheaper in the US than elsewhere, gasoline the same price – refineries were making out like bandits.

We still have something similar, in fact – crude oil in parts of Canada is one-third of the world price, but there are no pipelines to get it to market.

This is why the profit margins in transforming data into information – what Facebook, Google, et al are actually doing – are so large while the price of data is minimal. This is simply because there are few able to produce the information, so the profits are flowing to those with that scarce resource – ability.

What the IMF is really trying to point to is that data – again, they mean information – is the change agent in the economy, just as oil was, and perhaps coal was before that.

The economist Deepak Lal says fossil fuels allow Promethean growth – we are no longer limited by the energy output of human and animal muscles. The other two types of growth are Smithian – from the division and specialisation of labour – and increased resource use.

Without going too far into Greek mythology, given that Prometheus gave us fire and is regarded as the god of human wisdom and the striving for it, perhaps data really is the new oil in this sense. What the IMF is getting at is that data is that new grease of the economy that allows us to do everything better. We can become more efficient in our division and specialisation.

Of course, they could just be saying that data is important, and that would work too.