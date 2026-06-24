Pegasystems CEO and founder Alan Trefler on AI agent ‘madness’

Mainstream software suppliers are pursuing a “philosophy of madness” by persuading enterprises to deploy thousands of artificial intelligence (AI) agents, says Alan Trefler, the CEO and founder of Pegasystems.

Trefler, known for his outspoken views, claims that enterprises are in danger of lining up problems for the future by letting loose en masse AI agents with the ability to make potentially business-critical decisions on their computer networks.

Industry watchers say Trefler has a point when it comes to mission-critical workflows in the regulated industries Pega supplies, but that other software suppliers are getting a grip on agentic AI.

Neil Ward-Dutton, research vice-president for agentic automation and AI technologies at analyst group IDC, told Computer Weekly that while there is a race by suppliers to be seen to have AI capabilities, behind the scenes, other suppliers are introducing their own guardrails for AI.

“I think Pega realised pretty early on that you can use AI to help you create a deterministic system, like a Pega application. Now ... all the other vendors are starting to do that too, but Pega was one of the first,” he said.

“When you get behind the headlines and speak to ServiceNow or Salesforce or Microsoft, they will all talk in their own way about this kind of hybrid approach, where yes, you can use AI, and you can use AI agents, but actually you need to combine them with traditional, deterministic, more rules-based approaches,” he said.

The madness of mass AI agents Trefler told Computer Weekly that mainstream enterprise software suppliers are in danger of going down the wrong track by promoting the idea that critical systems can be safely built on AI agents. “I think they have already acknowledged they’re going to have thousands of agents running, maybe over 10,000, and I think that philosophy is madness,” he said. The big enterprise software suppliers are introducing “control towers” to allow enterprises to monitor and manage their AI agents. But Trefler argues that AI agents are too unpredictable to be used at scale to run mission-critical applications in enterprises. “[Software companies] have already acknowledged they’re going to have thousands of agents running, maybe over 10,000, and I think that philosophy is madness” Alan Trefler, Pegasystems “You don’t want these disaggregated, disassociated initiatives trying to run important things in the business where it might treat customers differently in ways that it shouldn’t,” he said. When AI goes wrong, it can go wrong in a spectacular fashion, as marketers who chose an AI-generated slogan for Starbucks in South Korea found out, when their “Tank Day” campaign led to national riots and customers smashing Starbucks-branded cups, followed by the resignation of its chief executive. Founded by Trefler in 1983, Pegasystems is now on track to become a $2bn revenue organisation. Based in Massachusetts in the US, the software company supplies a low-code business process platform to some of the world’s largest companies. It lists Deutsche Telekom, Lloyds Banking Group and Daimler Trucks among its customers.

AI changing the nature of the IT profession AI has already changed the nature of the IT profession. Trefler says software platforms, such as Pega’s Blueprint and Pega’s Infinity cloud platform, are increasingly allowing people without IT skills to design and build business applications. A few years ago, the same tasks would have required experts in Pegasystems software, who were often hard to find and commanded top salaries. Today, the design work can be carried out by people with business skills rather than technical skills. Businesses will still need technically experienced people to integrate complex IT systems, but standard integrations are just going to get done, according to Trefler. “They’re already pretty much out of the box,” he said. Widespread use of AI means IT jobs will become “compressed”. There will be a need for fewer programmers, for example, as large language models churn out high volumes of code. That has put IT professionals under pressure to prove their worth by using LLMs to “vibe code” computer code at high volume. “The trouble is, we’ve all learned that having more and more code in the business doesn’t make that business more reliable,” said Trefler.

The need for predictability Trefler describes himself as a lone “voice crying in the wilderness” and, going against perceived wisdom, warns enterprises to think twice about deploying agentic AI at scale. He does not see how letting thousands of AI agents loose to interact with customers, or make decisions that affect the business, can be done safely or cost-effectively. “What I am saying is that enterprises that want to have a certain consistency of process, consistency of soul, consistency of outcome, need to do it in some other way,” he said. AI is just too unpredictable, warns Trefler. It could treat customers differently in ways that it shouldn’t, or it might accidentally violate a law or a regulation. “You don’t want these disaggregated, disassociated initiatives trying to run important things in the business,” he said. How enterprises are using Pega’s technology Vodafone Greece automates deals for customers, saves 500 staff-days of work: Vodafone Greece hired an implementation partner for a business process management project while its own staff observed and learned how to use the technology.

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