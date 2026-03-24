Cyber pros must grasp the vibe coding nettle, says NCSC chief

Cyber security professionals must embrace a narrow window of opportunity to develop safeguards around AI-enhanced software generation – popularly known as vibe coding – or risk losing control of the narrative and exposing organisations to cyber attacks and other disruptions, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) chief executive Richard Horne has said.

In a keynote speech delivered at the annual RSAC Conference in San Francisco today, Horne called on the security community to work together to develop safeguards around vibe coding, highlighting how modern-day society faces ongoing and fundamental issues with technology thanks to exploitable vulnerabilities.

However, Horne also argued that while it was true insecure software produced without human eyes on the code could propagate vulnerabilities far and wide, well-trained AI tooling could yet create software that is secure-by-design, which would be transformative for cyber security outcomes throughout its lifecycle.

“The attractions of vibe coding are clear. Disrupting the status quo of manually produced software that is consistently vulnerable is a huge opportunity, but not without risk of its own,” he said.

“The AI tools we use to develop code must be designed and trained from the outset so that they do not introduce or propagate unintended vulnerabilities.”

Horne said cyber pros also have a responsibility to ensure that the future in which vibe-coding and other AI code-generation tools are widely adopted proves to be a “net positive”.

New paradigm In a thought leadership blog published alongside Horne’s speech today, senior NCSC technical leadership argued that while vibe-coding poses an “intolerable risk” for many organisations as things stand, the trend offers “glimpses of a new paradigm”. Indeed, wrote the agency’s architecture CTO, AI-backed coding could ultimately prove to be as much a technological revolution as software-as-a-service (SaaS) – pioneered at the turn of the century by the likes of Salesforce – proved to be. While careful not to state that organisations will suddenly use AI to whip up a replacement for their CRM tools or other platforms, the NCSC said there are now clear indications that the cost versus effort curve for ‘bespoke enough’ software is shifting and as such, more and more organisations will soon begin to make different choices when it comes to software. Given the many security concerns around SaaS – such as appropriate authentication and access controls, misconfigurations, and third-party risks – which have never really been fully addressed to the satisfaction of all, this therefore raises the question of what technology, guardrails, platforms and assurances does the security community need to have in place to ensure that the vibe-coded future is safer than the status quo.