BT has now blocked over a billion clicks to malicious websites, says NCSC

BT and mobile provider EE have now blocked over a billion clicks to malicious websites using intelligence supplied by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), according to figures disclosed today.

The NCSC’s Share and Defend programme, launched last year, protects 46 million mobile phone users and 12 million fixed line internet subscribers from websites that could deliver malicious code, malware or phishing attacks, the NCSC said.

It has allowed BT to head off “early stage cyber attacks” and attempts by its customers to access scam websites.

The programme provides telecoms companies with streams of alerts about malicious websites, giving telcos and internet companies the option to block access to the most severe risks to its customers.

Claimed to be the most extensive in the world, Share and Defend provides alerts to BT, EE and VodafoneThree.

Other partners include broadband company PXC, which provides wholesale broadband and network services.

The NCSC said it is “engaging” with other companies to achieve wider coverage and looking to bring new partners into the scheme.