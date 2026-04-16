SolisImages - stock.adobe.com
CYBERUK ’26: UK lagging on legal protections for cyber pros
Ahead of next week's CYBERUK conference, the CyberUp Campaign for reform of the UK's hacking laws urges the government to keep focus, and proposes a four-pillar framework that would protect cyber professionals from prosecution.
The increasingly long-in-the-tooth Computer Misuse Act (CMA) of 1990 remains an albatross around the neck of British cyber security professionals, and even though the UK government committed last December to reforming it, every minute of delay is holding back the nation’s security innovation, resilience, talent, and ability to defend itself against cyber attacks, campaigners have warned.
Ahead of the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC’s) upcoming CYBERUK conference in Glasgow, the CyberUp Campaign for reform of the Computer Misuse Act (CMA) has published a new report, titled Protections for Cyber Researchers: How the UK is being left behind to maintain pressure on Westminster.
The CMA defines the vague offence of unauthorised access to a computer, which the campaigners want changed because it was written 35 years ago and fails to account for the development of the cyber security profession, and the fact that in the course of their day-to-day work, cyber pros may sometimes need to hack into other systems.
“Cyber attacks are growing in scale, sophistication and severity, with a devastating impact on infrastructure, businesses and charities,” said a CyberUp campaign spokesperson.
“While other countries have moved to refresh their cyber laws in response, the UK’s Computer Misuse Act hasn’t been updated since before the modern internet – hardly the best platform for accelerating our defences into the next decade.”
The group’s report highlights how other nations, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malta, Portugal, and the USA, have already secured legal protections for cyber professionals that enable them to go about their business without fear of prosecution.
In Portugal – Britain’s oldest formal ally under a treaty dating back to the 14th Century – the government last year published Decreto-Lei 125/2025, implementing the European Union (EU) Network and Information Systems (NIS2) Directive and revising the country’s cyber crime law to ensure that ethical hackers and professional cyber security practitioners working in good faith are both recognised and protected.
Portgual’s laws now accept some elements of cyber work may have to happen without explicit permission or involve unanticipated technical overreach that has a legitimate purpose.
As such, Portugal says that security work undertaken in good faith won’t be punished as long as the researcher fulfills a set of conditions. For example, they can act only to find vulnerabilities and these must be reported immediately, they must avoid taking harmful actions, like conducting DDoS attacks or installing malware, and they must respect the integrity of any data they may find or access and delete it within 10 days once the issue is addressed.
CyberUp said Portugal’s example demonstrates how cyber crime laws can be modernised to legally protect research carried out in the public interest.
“Portugal has demonstrated how to modernise their equivalent law through cyber legislation. We urge the government to follow this example and act swiftly through the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill to achieve meaningful reform, or risk lagging even further behind our peers,” the spokesperson said.
Defence Framework
Working with cyber security experts and legal advisors, the CyberUp campaign has developed its own Defence Framework that would allow cyber professionals to present a statutory defence in court as long as they adhere to the Framework’s four core principles.
- Harm Vs. Benefit: The benefits of the activity must outweigh the potential harms;
- Proportionality: Cyber pros must take all reasonable steps to minimise the risks of their activity;
- Intent: They must act honestly, sincerely, and clearly direct themselves towards improving security;
- Competence: Their qualifications and professional memberships should demonstrate they are suitably equipped to perform cyber security work.
The campaigners say this framework will bring clarity and confidence to the security sector, enabling cyber pros to run essential research tasks without fear of criminal prosecution, helping organisations operate to recognised legal standards, and enabling a more open and collaborative relationship between the cyber sector and the UK government.
Timeline: Computer Misuse Act reform
- January 2020: A group of campaigners says the Computer Misuse Act 1990 risks criminalising cyber security professionals and needs reforming.
- June 2020: The CyberUp coalition writes to Boris Johnson to urge him to reform the UK’s 30-year-old cyber crime laws.
- November 2020: CyberUp, a group of campaigners who want to reform the Computer Misuse Act, finds 80% of security professionals are concerned that they may be prosecuted just for doing their jobs.
- May 2021: Home secretary Priti Patel announces plans to explore reforming the Computer Misuse Act as calls mount for the 31-year-old law to be updated to reflect the changed online world.
- June 2022: A cross-party group in the House of Lords has proposed an amendment to the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill that would address concerns about security researchers or ethical hackers being prosecuted in the course of their work.
- August 2022: A study produced by the CyberUp Campaign reveals broad alignment among security professionals on questions around the Computer Misuse Act, which it hopes will give confidence to policymakers as they explore its reform.
- September 2022: The CyberUp coalition, a campaign to reform the Computer Misuse Act, has called on Liz Truss to push ahead with needed changes to protect cyber professionals from potential prosecution.
- January 2023: Cyber accreditation association Crest International lends its support to the CyberUp Campaign for reform to the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
- February 2023: Westminster opens a new consultation on proposed reforms to the Computer Misuse Act 1990, but campaigners who want the law changed to protect cyber professionals have been left disappointed.
- March 2023: The deadline for submissions to the government’s consultation on reform of the Computer Misuse Act is fast approaching, and cyber professionals need to make their voices heard, say Bugcrowd’s ethical hackers.
- November 2023: A group of activists who want to reform the UK’s computer misuse laws to protect bona fide cyber professionals from prosecution have been left frustrated by a lack of legislative progress.
- July 2024: In the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill introduced in the King’s Speech, the UK’s new government pledges to give regulators more teeth to ensure compliance with security best practice and to mandate incident reporting.
- July 2024: The CyberUp Campaign for reform of the 1990 Computer Misuse Act launches an industry survey inviting cyber experts to share their views on how the outdated law hinders legitimate work.
- December 2024: An amendment to the proposed Data (Access and Use) Bill that will right a 35-year-old wrong and protect security professionals from criminalisation is to be debated at Westminster.
- December 2024: Amendments to the Data Bill that would have given the UK cyber industry a boost by updating restrictive elements of the Computer Misuse Act have failed to progress beyond a Lords committee.
- January 2025: Science minister Patrick Vallance rejects proposed amendments to the Computer Misuse Act, arguing that they could create a loophole for cyber criminals to exploit.
- May 2025: Britain’s outdated hacking laws are leaving the UK’s cyber practitioners hamstrung and afraid. Security professional Simon Whittaker reveals how he nearly ran afoul of the Computer Misuse Act, and why he’s speaking out for reform.
- December 2025: Campaigners celebrate as security minister Dan Jarvis commits to amending the outdated Computer Misuse Act to protect security professionals from prosecution.