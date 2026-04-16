CYBERUK ’26: UK lagging on legal protections for cyber pros

The increasingly long-in-the-tooth Computer Misuse Act (CMA) of 1990 remains an albatross around the neck of British cyber security professionals, and even though the UK government committed last December to reforming it, every minute of delay is holding back the nation’s security innovation, resilience, talent, and ability to defend itself against cyber attacks, campaigners have warned.

Ahead of the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC’s) upcoming CYBERUK conference in Glasgow, the CyberUp Campaign for reform of the Computer Misuse Act (CMA) has published a new report, titled Protections for Cyber Researchers: How the UK is being left behind to maintain pressure on Westminster.

The CMA defines the vague offence of unauthorised access to a computer, which the campaigners want changed because it was written 35 years ago and fails to account for the development of the cyber security profession, and the fact that in the course of their day-to-day work, cyber pros may sometimes need to hack into other systems.

“Cyber attacks are growing in scale, sophistication and severity, with a devastating impact on infrastructure, businesses and charities,” said a CyberUp campaign spokesperson.

“While other countries have moved to refresh their cyber laws in response, the UK’s Computer Misuse Act hasn’t been updated since before the modern internet – hardly the best platform for accelerating our defences into the next decade.”

The group’s report highlights how other nations, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malta, Portugal, and the USA, have already secured legal protections for cyber professionals that enable them to go about their business without fear of prosecution.

In Portugal – Britain’s oldest formal ally under a treaty dating back to the 14th Century – the government last year published Decreto-Lei 125/2025, implementing the European Union (EU) Network and Information Systems (NIS2) Directive and revising the country’s cyber crime law to ensure that ethical hackers and professional cyber security practitioners working in good faith are both recognised and protected.

Portgual’s laws now accept some elements of cyber work may have to happen without explicit permission or involve unanticipated technical overreach that has a legitimate purpose.

As such, Portugal says that security work undertaken in good faith won’t be punished as long as the researcher fulfills a set of conditions. For example, they can act only to find vulnerabilities and these must be reported immediately, they must avoid taking harmful actions, like conducting DDoS attacks or installing malware, and they must respect the integrity of any data they may find or access and delete it within 10 days once the issue is addressed.

CyberUp said Portugal’s example demonstrates how cyber crime laws can be modernised to legally protect research carried out in the public interest.

“Portugal has demonstrated how to modernise their equivalent law through cyber legislation. We urge the government to follow this example and act swiftly through the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill to achieve meaningful reform, or risk lagging even further behind our peers,” the spokesperson said.