NCSC heralds end of passwords for consumers and pushes secure passkeys

Consumers are being urged to replace passwords with passkeys as a simpler, more secure method of accessing online services.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of the signals intelligence agency GCHQ, said today that it would no longer recommend that individuals use passwords for logging on where passkeys are available as an alternative.

Passkeys, which are securely stored on people’s phones, computers, or in third-party credential managers, are quicker and easier to use than passwords and offer stronger security.

The NCSC’s recommendation follows a technical study that shows passkeys are at least as secure – and generally more secure – than a password combined with two-factor authentication, such as an authorisation code sent by SMS.

Resilience against phishing The agency claims that a move to passkeys would boost the UK’s resilience to phishing attacks and other hacking attempts, the majority of which rely on criminals stealing or compromising login details. The UK government announced last year that it would roll out passkey technology for digital services as an alternative to current SMS-based verification systems, which incur additional costs for sending SMS messages. The NHS became one of the first government organisations in the world to use passkeys to give patients secure access to hospital and pharmacy websites. Online service providers, including Google, eBay and PayPal, also support passkeys. According to Google, over 50% of active Google users in the UK have a registered passkey – the highest uptake. Microsoft is also introducing passkeys for Hotmail. Read more from CyberUK 2026 CyberUK ’26: UK lagging on legal protections for cyber pros: Ahead of next week's CyberUK conference, the CyberUp Campaign for reform of the UK's hacking laws proposes a four-pillar framework that would protect cyber professionals from prosecution

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Better security than 2FA Passkeys offer a greater level of security than passwords and SMS two-factor authentication (2FA), both of which can be compromised by hackers. They allow people to log into websites securely, using their own mobile phones, tablets or laptops to verify their identity by entering a PIN or using facial recognition. The use of passwords with two-factor authentication for SMS can be vulnerable to “SIM swapping” attacks, where criminals allocate a victim’s phone number to a phone SIM card to intercept authentication keys. The NCSC said that it stopped short of endorsing passkeys last year because there were still key implementation challenges. However, it said that progress with the technology over the past year, including the ability to move passkeys between Android and Apple phones, has now made the technology viable.