Enterprises that succeed in agentic AI start by ‘reimagining’ business process, finds Pega research

Organisations that succeed in rolling out agentic artificial intelligence (AI) in their enterprises start by rethinking their business processes, according to business and IT decision-makers.

A survey of 500 business and IT decision-makers who have successfully introduced agent-powered AI into their businesses found they had several things in common.

The companies that succeeded maximised the benefits of their AI projects by fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, according to a Pegasystems study of successful agentic AI implementations.

The successful organisations had a corporate-level strategy and plan for agentic AI execution, and a top-down strategy in place, said Don Schuerman, Pega’s chief technology officer.

“There is still a lot of pressure, especially from boards, to drive technology for technology’s sake, as opposed to a specific solution to a specific business problem,” he said.

More than half (53%) of business leaders said they had changed their existing business processes to a “significant” extent by reimagining everything their organisation does to gain maximum benefit from their agentic implementations.

And 80% of the successful organisations agreed that business and IT teams were willing to embrace new technology, innovation and ideas to explore new possibilities.

According to Pegasystems, which carried out the study with research firm Savanta, the companies that succeeded were motivated by a desire to produce consistent, predictable outcomes.

Three-quarters (71%) of successful agentic AI implementers said one of their top two pre-deployment objectives was to automate and simplify complex processes so they work consistently and predictably across systems and platforms.

Over half (58%) also reported they had already seen predictable outcomes, reduced complexity and improved customer experiences.