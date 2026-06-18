UAE’s push towards agentic AI raises stakes for governance and accountability

The UAE’s ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) is entering a new phase as government agencies move beyond AI experimentation towards large-scale deployment of autonomous, agentic systems.

While governments across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have been praised for their ambitious AI strategies and rapid adoption programmes, experts say the next challenge lies in operationalising governance frameworks to ensure AI systems remain accountable, transparent and secure.

According to Aben Pagar, head of digital risk consulting at Konexo, governments across the region have demonstrated exceptional commitment to AI-led transformation, but many organisations are still working to bridge the gap between strategy and execution.

“In a fast-paced and rapidly evolving environment, governments across the GCC have made significant and commendable progress in setting ambitious AI strategies and investing in national capabilities,” he said. “The region stands out globally for the clarity of its vision and the pace at which it is embracing AI as a core enabler of economic and societal transformation.”

However, he noted that governance frameworks often remain stronger at the policy level than in day-to-day operational practice. “Many governance frameworks are well-articulated at a strategic level, but are still maturing in terms of how they are embedded into day-to-day operations and system design. This gap becomes more visible as governments move beyond pilots.”

As AI adoption expands across public services, accountability is becoming a central concern. Experts argue that governance can no longer be treated as a periodic compliance exercise but must become a continuous operational function.

“As AI becomes embedded in core public services, accountability needs to be clearly defined and operationalised from the outset,” said Pagar. “Each AI system should have a clearly designated owner, responsible for its performance, risks and compliance throughout its lifecycle.

“Decisions influenced by AI must be explainable and, where necessary, challengeable,” he said. “AI is no longer simply a tool supporting decisions – it is increasingly becoming part of the decision-making layer itself.”

The move to agentic AI The UAE’s next step may prove even more transformative. According to Pagar, the country has set out an ambitious vision to transition a significant proportion of government services towards autonomous, agentic AI models over the next two years. “The UAE has clearly set the pace in terms of ambition, with a stated goal to transition a significant portion of government services to autonomous, agentic AI models within the next two years,” he said. “This represents a fundamental shift from using AI as a support tool to positioning it as an active, decision-support and execution layer within government operations, capable of analysing data, making recommendations and carrying out actions in real time.” The UAE has a stated goal to transition a significant portion of government services to autonomous, agentic AI models within the next two years Aben Pagar, Konexo Agentic AI systems differ from traditional AI applications because they can autonomously perform tasks, coordinate workflows and make decisions within predefined boundaries, potentially transforming how governments deliver services, manage infrastructure and support policymaking. Nasser Ali Khasawneh, global head of technology and digital sector and global co-head of AI at Eversheds Sutherland, said GCC governments have already laid important foundations by creating dedicated AI authorities. “GCC countries have been amongst the first to create central AI bodies or ministries with a clearly defined remit over AI strategy,” he said. Khasawneh believes these institutions will play an increasingly important role as governments seek to scale AI adoption while maintaining oversight. “As this transition unfolds, governance frameworks will need to evolve accordingly,” he said. “The government is likely to maintain and expand on its structured, risk-based implementation models, with clearer expectations on how controls are applied in practice.”