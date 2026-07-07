Druid Software acquires Node-H to accelerate private 4G, 5G

Druid Software has acquired the personnel and intellectual property assets of Node-H, a Munich-based specialist in radio access network (RAN) software and user equipment technologies.

A specialised core network software provider headquartered in Ireland, Druid Software’s Raemis cellular technology platform is said to be a mature 3GPP-compliant 4G/5G core network designed specifically for enterprise critical communications. With thousands of networks deployed globally, Druid said it can offer tailored services for communications challenges across a range of business and mission-critical environments.

For its part, Munich-based Node-H describes itself as a “pioneer” in 5G Open-RAN (O-RAN) software for private networks. Specialising in secure, scalable offerings for industrial and government applications, Node-H says it can empower organisations to deploy future-proof 5G connectivity without compromising on security.

The addition of the Node-H team is intended to support Druid’s current and near-term customer and partner commitments, while strengthening the company’s ability to develop, integrate and support more advanced private network deployments. The acquisition also brings in a highly experienced group of software engineers into Druid, and adds complementary RAN-related software expertise and IP to the company’s private networks portfolio.

Node-H’s software expertise and intellectual property (IP) will support Druid’s work on unified management capabilities, helping make private 4G and 5G networks easier to deploy, operate and maintain across multi-supplier environments.

This, says Druid, also gives the company additional technical depth in RAN-related software, enabling closer integration with existing RAN partners while maintaining Druid’s focus on core network software and private network offerings.

Acquired IP will additionally support Druid’s ongoing development of its unified management platform, helping customers and partners simplify the deployment, operation and lifecycle management of private networks. Druid also sees it creating opportunities to licence selected Node-H IP assets to other companies operating in the O-RAN and RAN ecosystem, creating new opportunities for collaboration across the private networks market.

Going forward in the short term, Druid said it will continue to focus on its core network software and private cellular platform. The Node-H expertise and IP will be used to deepen integration with RAN partners, improve multi-supplier network management and support more complete private network offerings for customers.

“Bringing the Node-H team into Druid gives us additional, extremely valuable experience and software engineering talent, with deep knowledge of private cellular networks,” said Druid Software CEO Liam Kenny. “Our priority is to keep delivering for customers and partners as demand for private 4G and 5G continues to grow. This acquisition increases our capacity, strengthens our technical depth and helps us accelerate the development of a more unified, easier-to-manage private network platform.”

Node-H CEO Mike Cronin added: “Node-H has built deep expertise in specialised cellular software, and we are pleased that our team and technology will now become part of Druid. Druid has a strong position in private networks, and we look forward to contributing to the next stage of its growth.”