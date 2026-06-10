UK government invites experts and industry groups to advise on digital ID plans

The UK government is attempting to improve public trust in its digital ID proposals and rebuild relations with industry by setting up a new advisory group and establishing regular meetings with private sector stakeholders.

In the King’s Speech last month, the government unveiled plans for a Digital Access to Services Bill, which will form a legal framework under which it can create, issue and use digital IDs.

The proposals have faced significant criticism and opposition from civil society and privacy groups, while MPs on the Home Affairs Committee described the launch of the government’s policy as “nothing short of a fiasco”, adding that the initial plan to make the scheme mandatory – and the subsequent U-turn – “undermined what existing public support” there was for digital ID.

While stakeholders wait for the results of a recent consultation process, chief secretary to the prime minister, Darren Jones – the minister in charge of the digital identity policy – has convened an independent group of experts with a remit to “provide accountability and insight” to help ensure the digital ID scheme is “inclusive, useful and trusted”.

The experts range from familiar faces who sit on other digital government advisory groups to business and political leaders (see box, below). At first glance, the group appears to lack one significant factor – any direct experience of developing, operating or implementing digital identity systems. However, Computer Weekly understands that this was a deliberate decision to keep the group free of any commercial interest.

According to the Cabinet Office, “The advisory group will meet quarterly for the duration of the digital ID programme to provide external scrutiny and strategic insight and will challenge the government on emerging ideas or policy decisions to ensure the system works for everyone.”

The government is also starting a process of regular engagement with industry bodies and key stakeholders in the digital identity and financial services sectors to “inform” the programme as it develops.

The government has caused significant friction with the digital verification sector over the past 18 months, and has faced criticism for its lack of communication and announcements that made the government’s plans for identity apps appear to be in competition with industry offerings.

Behind-the-scenes lobbying by industry bodies has now led to a more formal process of engagement to address supplier concerns and to listen to “lessons and insights” from the sector.

“This new programme of engagement will ensure we benefit from the insights and experience of experts as we build a system that is secure, useful and for everyone – and that supports public services that are there for you when you need them most,” said Jones.

Parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and parliamentary secretary in the Cabinet Office, James Frith, added: “We want digital ID to work for everyone – something that is useful, inclusive and trusted. That is why we’re working with industry, civil society and others to get this right. Our programme of engagement will run throughout our development of the programme, ensuring we hear from as many people and organisations as possible.”

Members of the UK government’s advisory group on digital ID John Fallon – former CEO of global education publisher Pearson, where he led the company’s transition from print to digital learning platforms. Fallon is also the lead Cabinet Office non-executive board member. Anne-Marie Imafidon – co-founder and CEO of Stemettes, a social enterprise helping people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths. David Rogers – a cyber security expert and member of the faculty at Columbia Business School. Emma Wright – an expert in digital regulation law, she is director and co-founder of the Interparliamentary Forum on Emerging Technologies and a partner at law firm Crowell & Moring. Justine Roberts – founder and executive chair of Mumsnet and Gransnet. Victor Dominello – former New South Wales minister for digital government and now CEO and co-founder of the Future Government Institute.

Tech sector trade body TechUK will host a discussion with Frith this month to “identify the technical details required to ensure an interoperable, secure and seamlessly integrated system”, according to TechUK CEO Julian David.

As part of the consultation process, the government has also convened a “people’s panel” – which it says was “selected to be broadly representative of the whole British public” – to gather feedback and opinions from citizens on digital identity.

David Crack, chair of the Association of Digital Verification Professionals, welcomed the government’s belated commitment to regular engagement with the industry.

“The UK already has a vibrant and innovative digital verification services (DVS) market operating under the UK’s DVS Trust Framework. Our members are delivering trusted identity solutions today, helping citizens access services more easily while supporting businesses and public bodies to reduce fraud, improve security and enhance user experience,” said Crack.

“We stand ready to work constructively with government, policymakers, regulators and industry partners to support the continued implementation of the Trust Framework and the successful development of the government’s digital ID programme.”

He added: “As the programme develops, it will be important that engagement is broad, meaningful and ongoing, drawing on the practical experience of organisations already delivering trusted digital identity services at scale. By working together, government and industry can help ensure the UK develops a digital identity ecosystem that is secure, inclusive, interoperable and trusted by citizens.”

Earlier this month, Computer Weekly revealed that a property sector initiative to introduce a digital identity scheme is being scrapped due to concerns over UK government policy and a lack of consumer benefits.