Virgin Media O2 to switch on O2 Satellite for iPhone

Bringing direct-to-device satellite connectivity to millions more people in the through the market leading smartphone, Virgin Media O2 has switched on its O2 Satellite service for the iPhone.

Launched in February 2026, O2 Satellite comprises a satellite-to-mobile service powered by Starlink Direct to Cell, and the move has boosted Virgin Media O2’s UK landmass coverage to 95%, delivering a coverage uplift equivalent to an area around two-thirds the size of Wales.

The service allows users to connect via compatible smartphones by satellite when cellular coverage is completely unavailable, extending mobile connectivity into areas that have historically had no signal via traditional mobile coverage, the so-called “not-spots”.

It is also the result of a UK-first partnership with SpaceX, using Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellites to deliver connectivity direct to mobile devices using O2’s licensed mobile spectrum transmitted from space. The general switch-on in February also followed approval by UK regulator Ofcom of the UK’s first licence for satellite-to-smartphone services.

O2 Satellite has been designed to complement O2’s existing mobile network, providing an additional layer of reassurance when users move beyond terrestrial mobile networks. The company said this will help people to stay connected when travelling or taking part in activities such as hiking, climbing, water sports and sailing, offering extended connectivity options in rural, coastal and other remote locations.

As well as extending coverage to former not-spots, O2 said its satellite service is designed to act as a backup, helping customers stay connected in the event of a local cellular network outage.

Since launch, O2 Satellite has supported messaging, calls and data across a range of apps including WhatsApp and Google Maps, with further applications to become compatible in the future.

The service was initially available to customers with the latest Samsung smartphones and compatible Apple devices include iPhone 17 Pro Max, 17 Pro, 17, 17e; iPhone Air; iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e; iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15; iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14; and iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini.

Compatible apps now include AccuWeather, AllTrails, Apple Compass, Apple Fitness, Apple Maps, Apple Messages, Apple Music, Apple Weather, BBC Weather, Google Maps, Messenger, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter) and Yahoo Mail.

Commenting on the platform expansion, Chris Bournes, commercial director, at Virgin Media O2, said: “Earlier this year, we made history with the switch on of O2 Satellite. Expanding the service to iPhone users is a major step forward in making this new, groundbreaking technology accessible to more customers. Whether you’re hiking, travelling or in a remote part of the UK, O2 Satellite helps ensure you can stay connected when you need it most.”

When the service was launched, VMO2 CEO Lutz Schüler called it as a defining moment for UK mobile connectivity: “[It is] a statement of our intent to keep innovating and ensure our customers can stay connected no matter where they are. We already have the UK’s largest 5G+ footprint and we’re not standing still, investing heavily this year in our mobile network to give O2 customers a brilliant, reliable service that they can depend on.”

UK minister for the digital economy Liz Lloyd described O2 Satellite as a major achievement for the UK and that it demonstrated leadership in next-generation connectivity. “Being the first in Europe to launch direct-to-device satellite data services puts the UK firmly at the forefront of mobile innovation. O2 Satellite is a boost for growth and connectivity, and a strong signal of the UK’s leadership in the global digital economy,” she said.