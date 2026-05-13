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Software-defined vehicles enter era of AI-driven value creation
Survey shows smart diagnostics and predictive maintenance emerging as top use cases for AI in software-defined vehicles industry, but expected monetisation yet to materialise
After looking to overturn a century-old truth in the automotive industry that cars depreciate from the moment they leave the factory, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are now generating operational value even if automakers are starting to pull back from the idea that selling vehicle data will become a meaningful revenue stream, says research from Omdia.
The study, The 2026 SDV reality check: The great recalibration, sponsored by SDV technology provider Sonatus, analysed the responses of 559 automotive professionals across seven major markets – namely the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan and China – in March and April 2026.
Assessment of the data showed the automotive industry has moved past the hype to tackle the complexities of real-world operationalisation. Overall, the research shows that the industry is moving out of the exploratory phase and into making more practical decisions about what actually works, and indeed what pays off.
In particular, there has been a marked shift away from automakers selling drivers’ data, and instead, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are finding the data is more valuable invested back into development – such as ADAS, product improvement and diagnostics – to create value-generating opportunities. In short, OEMs are using their data as the building blocks of intelligent, continuously improving vehicles.
Predictive maintenance was found to be both the top artificial intelligence (AI) use case and the top revenue driver – one of the first clear ROI stories in this space – and there were clear regional differences in trends. For example, while China is focusing on enhancing in-car experiences and personalisation, North America is more focused on cost reduction and service.
Specifically, the research established that smart diagnostics and predictive maintenance are the “killer apps for AI”. Smart diagnostics and predictive maintenance emerged as the top priorities for AI, cited by 34% of global respondents, underscoring the industry’s focus on AI applications that deliver measurable ROI.
There’s also an evolution towards containerisation. That is, as automakers work to overcome legacy integration hurdles, respondents reported that already-deployed containerised applications increased 10% year-on-year, becoming the only technology to see double-digit gains. This, said Omdia, confirms the industry is moving towards flexible, cloud-native software architectures.
‘Data monetisation pivot’
Moreover, the data revealed a “data monetisation pivot”. The analysis notes that the appeal of selling vehicle data to third parties is declining as OEMs recognise greater value in internal data utilisation. Rather than pursuing direct revenue through data sales, automakers are adopting the more mature strategy of channelling data into capability-building applications such as ADAS improvements (41%), product development (38%) and diagnostics.
This pivot signalled what the analyst called a fundamental shift from external monetisation to creating value in their own vehicle ecosystems.
“The data shows a decisive shift in how automakers are creating value with AI,” said Maité Bezerra, senior principal analyst at Omdia. “Predictive maintenance delivers vehicle-centric value that smartphones cannot replicate. It generates tangible value through an improved driving experience, enhanced reliability and a better overall ownership experience, ultimately driving customer loyalty. OEMs are enhancing data with AI to make vehicles better over time.”
As regards geographic trends, there were sharp regional differences in how automakers plan to drive customer loyalty and after-sales revenue over the coming years.
When evaluating which features drive the most customer loyalty and after-sales revenue, North American automakers were found to have prioritised service and recurring revenue models. The market is anchored by predictive maintenance (48%), followed by a tie between automated driving and in-vehicle entertainment (41% each), with entertainment seeing the region’s largest year-over-year surge at +11%.
By contrast, Europe as a whole was seen as strongly aligned on services, tying with North America in ranking predictive maintenance as the top feature for driving customer loyalty and revenue (48%). A deeper look, however, revealed a critical execution gap in Germany, the region’s largest market.
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German automakers ranked predictive maintenance as a top revenue driver (47%), yet also reported the lowest AI deployment for it globally (just 18%) – signalling, said Omdia, that the country remains in the planning phase while their global competitors scaled.
Japanese automakers were found to be betting heavily on functional performance and quality to drive customer loyalty. Automated driving was their clear top priority (50%, a 10% increase from 2025), indicating growing confidence in autonomy as a safety differentiator. Notably, Japan also leads the world in prioritising ride customisation (37%), reflecting, the survey noted, a “unique cultural emphasis” on driving dynamics and comfort over aesthetic personalisation.
China’s market was seen as undertaking a “dramatic” pivot. As the most advanced SDV market by deployment, China is experiencing a massive shift in how it drives customer loyalty. Traditional vehicle data monetisation dropped 25% compared with 2025, as Chinese OEMs made aggressive pivots towards automated driving (54%) and enhanced personalisation (53%) to create visible, experience-driven differentiation.
Commenting on the research findings, Sonatus chief marketing officer John Heinlein said: “What stands out in this year’s results is how quickly operational AI is maturing. Automakers see value in strengthening diagnostics, reducing costs, and delivering a better service experience. Predictive maintenance is emerging as a strong proof point, supported by the industry’s move towards more flexible, software-driven architectures.”