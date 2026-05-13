Software-defined vehicles enter era of AI-driven value creation

After looking to overturn a century-old truth in the automotive industry that cars depreciate from the moment they leave the factory, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are now generating operational value even if automakers are starting to pull back from the idea that selling vehicle data will become a meaningful revenue stream, says research from Omdia.

The study, The 2026 SDV reality check: The great recalibration, sponsored by SDV technology provider Sonatus, analysed the responses of 559 automotive professionals across seven major markets – namely the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan and China – in March and April 2026.

Assessment of the data showed the automotive industry has moved past the hype to tackle the complexities of real-world operationalisation. Overall, the research shows that the industry is moving out of the exploratory phase and into making more practical decisions about what actually works, and indeed what pays off.

In particular, there has been a marked shift away from automakers selling drivers’ data, and instead, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are finding the data is more valuable invested back into development – such as ADAS, product improvement and diagnostics – to create value-generating opportunities. In short, OEMs are using their data as the building blocks of intelligent, continuously improving vehicles.

Predictive maintenance was found to be both the top artificial intelligence (AI) use case and the top revenue driver – one of the first clear ROI stories in this space – and there were clear regional differences in trends. For example, while China is focusing on enhancing in-car experiences and personalisation, North America is more focused on cost reduction and service.

Specifically, the research established that smart diagnostics and predictive maintenance are the “killer apps for AI”. Smart diagnostics and predictive maintenance emerged as the top priorities for AI, cited by 34% of global respondents, underscoring the industry’s focus on AI applications that deliver measurable ROI.

There’s also an evolution towards containerisation. That is, as automakers work to overcome legacy integration hurdles, respondents reported that already-deployed containerised applications increased 10% year-on-year, becoming the only technology to see double-digit gains. This, said Omdia, confirms the industry is moving towards flexible, cloud-native software architectures.