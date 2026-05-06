Closing the AI trust gap in MENA: Why visibility, governance and data quality matter more than hype

Despite rapid investment and widespread experimentation with artificial intelligence (AI), a significant trust gap continues to undermine the technology’s impact across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Research from Alteryx reveals that only 28% of professionals trust AI to support decision-making, and just 27% are confident using it for forecasting or planning, two of the most critical business functions.

According to Sabya Sen, vice-president and head of IMEA and APAC at Alteryx, the issue is not resistance to AI itself, but a deeper concern around reliability and transparency.

“The confidence gap is being driven by a lack of visibility, consistency and business context,” says Sen. “Many professionals are comfortable using AI for routine support, but confidence falls when the output affects judgement, forecasting or long-term planning because the consequences are far greater.”

This challenge is particularly acute in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where 94% of data leaders report they lack complete visibility into how AI systems reach decisions. Across the broader MENA region, fragmented data environments, uneven governance frameworks and strict compliance requirements further complicate adoption.

“Leaders are unlikely to rely on systems they cannot properly trace, interrogate or align with the realities of how the business operates,” Sen adds.

Building trust through transparency and governance For organisations looking to close this trust gap, the solution lies not in deploying more advanced AI models, but in strengthening the foundations that underpin them. Transparency, testability and alignment with business logic are key. “Organisations can build confidence in AI by making outputs transparent, testable and grounded in business logic,” Sen explains. “The key is to start small. Focus on defined use cases like forecasting or demand planning, where results can be measured against real outcomes.” Rather than rushing AI into high-stakes environments, companies should prioritise incremental adoption, supported by clear data lineage, consistent metric definitions and human oversight. Guardrails are essential to ensure that outputs can be validated and challenged when necessary. Alteryx’s research underscores the importance of data quality: 49% of leaders identify high-quality, well-governed data as the most important factor for AI success, while 28% are prioritising stronger governance frameworks. “Organisations can build confidence in AI by making outputs transparent, testable and grounded in business logic. The key is to start small. Focus on defined use cases like forecasting or demand planning, where results can be measured against real outcomes” Sabya Sen, Alteryx “Ultimately, confidence grows when AI is transparent, repeatable and aligned to how the business already makes decisions,” says Sen. While AI adoption rates are high globally, reaching an estimated 84% of organisations, according to McKinsey & Company, only 31% have successfully scaled use cases, and just 11% are realising meaningful value. In MENA, the gap between ambition and execution is particularly pronounced. Sen points to a combination of structural and organisational barriers. “The barriers to scaling AI in MENA are interconnected, which is why progress often stalls despite strong ambition,” she says. Talent shortages remain a critical constraint, especially in fast-growing markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where demand for AI and data expertise continues to outpace supply. At the same time, many organisations are still operating on fragmented data architectures, legacy systems, and inconsistent governance models. There is also a strategic misalignment in many AI initiatives. “There’s a tendency to launch AI initiatives without clear alignment to business priorities, leading to pilot fatigue and limited enterprise impact.”