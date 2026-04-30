EE evolves 5G strategy after major usage surge

Having hit the accelerator of deploying 5G standalone (5G SA) services towards the end of 2025, the UK’s leading operator EE has revealed that it has expanded 5G+ to more than 50 million people across some 61 towns and cities in the UK after embarking on increases in capacity and performance as 5G+ customer usage accelerates.

EE first introduced its 5G SA network in September 2024, launching in 15 cities across the UK, including Bath, Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield.

At launch, EE said its 5G SA network had been built to deliver up to 100 times more capacity than 4G connectivity, making it significantly better at handling demands from lots of devices at once.

The operator said the upgraded network would offer a smoother, more reliable and more secure mobile connection built for better live streaming, video calling and mobile gaming. In addition, it was attributed with supporting enhanced voice calls in more places, with faster setup times that reduce the delay between dialling a number and the phone starting to ring via voice over 5G (Vo5G) standalone.

Some of the most recent towns and cities gaining free 5G+ connectivity from EE include Aberystwyth, Antrim, Bangor, Barnsley, Cheltenham, Chicheste, Cirencester, Dorchester, Erskine, Melton Mowbray, Merthyr Tydfil, Newbury, Preston, Salford and St Austell.

The operator said that it has now exceeded its original target to reach 41 million people with 5G+ by spring 2026.

“This milestone shows the pace at which we’re building the UK’s most advanced mobile network,” said Greg McCall, chief security and networks officer at BT Group. “By expanding EE’s 5G+ coverage to millions more people and being the first in the world to launch new network technologies, we’re giving our customers more reliable and resilient connectivity in the places where it matters most.”

The operator added that the expansion of its 5G+ network has resulted in the 54% increase in monthly customer usage and to ensure customers receive optimal day-to-day experience on 5G+, EE has reallocated its 2.1GHz (2100MHz) spectrum across more than 4,000 mobile sites to deliver greater network capacity, stronger indoor coverage and improved upload speeds for 5G+ customers. This is seen as being particularly beneficial in built-up areas where demand is highest. EE plans to upgrade 5,000 more mobile sites in this way in the next few months.

EE also claimed that its 5G+ customers are also enjoying considerably faster download speeds after it established the UK’s first network to launch five carrier aggregation on its 5G+ enabled mobile sites. This is designed to allow compatible 5G+ smartphones and devices to combine the power of five spectrum bands at once. The company said this has resulted 10% faster download speeds on average and improved performance when streaming video.

As it was announcing its 5G+ expansion, EE revealed further progress on the roll-out of Advanced RAN Coordination (ARC) technology to enable mobile sites close to each other to dynamically share capacity in real time. EE stated that it is the first network in the world – and the only in the UK – to deploy ARC technology operator, saying it has instantly boosted network performance by 20% without the need for additional masts.

ARC technology is seen as particularly beneficial in business use cases in busy locations such as train stations, high streets and city centres. Following the launch of the technology in Manchester and Edinburgh in 2025, ARC is now also live on EE’s 5G+ network in London. By the end of May 2026, it will be available in more of the UK’s busiest cities including Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle and Sheffield.