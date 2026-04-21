Sans Institute preps live systems for Nato cyber exercise

The Sans Institute, one of the world’s pre-eminent cyber security certification and training bodies, is to play a key role in the annual Nato Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) Locked Shields exercise, held in Tallinn, Estonia, through the provision of a fully functional power generation system that participating teams will attempt to defend during the game.

This year marks the 16th running of the Locked Shields live fire security defence exercise, which unites blue teams from across Nato’s 32 member states, as well as other allies and observers.

This year, however, Sans has been entrusted with the task of building a genuine, operational cyber range, as opposed to creating a simulation. It is using real industrial control systems (ICSs) and physical equipment that 16 teams of defenders will have to protect while under live cyber attack, with the decisions they make having an immediate physical impact on a national-scale power grid.

Nato and Sans said the aim of the game is to close the gap between sandboxed, classroom-based cyber security training and real-world operational readiness, which, amid the cyber dimension to the energy crisis precipitated by the war in Iran and spillover from the ongoing war in Ukraine, has never been more important.

“We are putting teams in an environment where cyber decisions directly impact physical operations,” said Felix Schallock, who leads the initiative at the Sans Institute. “If you lose visibility, if you lose control, the power generation can be affected. That’s the reality operators face every day. That’s what we’re training for.”

Nato CCDCOE director Tõnis Saar added: “Locked Shields is a technically advanced exercise that challenges participants to defend the critical infrastructure systems modern societies depend on. As much of this critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, strong public-private collaboration is essential. Industry partners such as Sans Institute play a vital role in making the exercise as realistic and impactful as possible.”