The UK government has set up a £500m Sovereign AI Unit to turn British artificial intelligence (AI) research into companies that can stoke economic growth.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall is launching the unit today, at the King’s Cross headquarters of self-driving car company Wayve. In a speech to an invited audience of investors, founders, researchers and policymakers, she will say: “If we believe AI is absolutely critical to our economic prosperity and our national security, which I do, then this fund, and the even bigger ambition behind it, is one of the single most important things this government will do for the future of this country.

“We believe in Britain and we are betting on Britain. We are backing our brilliant innovators and entrepreneurs so we seize the benefits of this technology to reshape Britain for the benefit of all.”

Kendall is expected to announce the first companies receiving backing from the fund at today’s event.

The website in support of the fund features the standard icons of British computer science – Ada Lovelace, Alan Turing and Tim Berners-Lee – with the tag line “built here”.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said, in a statement: “The UK already has world-class research, talent and strong data assets. UK AI startups raised £6bn in venture capital last year and, just three months into 2026, have already raised more than half of that figure again.”

The Sovereign AI Unit will, said DSIT, act as a venture capital fund, making investments in UK AI firms, using the “unique capabilities of the state to go beyond traditional funding models”.

The fund was trailed in November 2025 in a raft of government AI investment plans aimed at positioning the UK as an “AI superpower”. Those included the creation of the Sovereign AI Unit, chaired by venture capitalist James Wise.

The idea seems to be to use the state strategically to boost the commercial potential of UK AI startups and early-stage companies. “Too many high-potential firms still struggle to make the leap from breakthrough research to large-scale commercial success. Sovereign AI is designed to close that gap,” said DSIT.

The unit is said to betoken a shift in approach, from fragmented support to focused, long-term backing of AI firms operating in strategically important areas, including those relevant to economic growth, public services and national resilience.

DSIT drew attention in its statement to the launch event’s host, Wayve, which is said to have grown from two engineers with a smartphone attached to the roof of a Renault Twizy to a £6.6bn British AI success story.

Wayve is focused on AI for self-driving vehicles. It attracted $1bn investment from Nvidia, Softbank and Microsoft in May 2024. At that time, the government linked the funding to its promotion of self-driving vehicles.

Bridging the gap between investment, innovation and real-world outcomes will be critical if the UK is to see meaningful returns and maintain its edge in an increasingly competitive global landscape Rupal Karia, Celonis

Then transport secretary for the Conservative government, Mark Harper, said at the time: “Self-driving cars will revolutionise road travel, making it safer and more convenient for everyone. Our Automated Vehicles Bill paves the way for their safe use in the UK, and opens the door for investment into innovative British companies like Wayve.”

As well as the investment money, DSIT said sovereign AI would provide direct access to the UK’s fastest AI supercomputers, specialist research and development (R&D) support, and grants. There will also be on offer “direct engagement with government on procurement opportunities”, alongside help to deal with and shape regulation.

The Sovereign AI Unit’s chair has been describing its development and ethos on his website. In February, Wise wrote: “We are … not a grant-making institution. We are here to invest our resources and capital on a commercial basis. There are many well-funded programmes to support R&D in the UK, such as Innovate UK, Aria and others. Every decision we make is with the view that the taxpayer should be rewarded for taking a risk and supporting AI companies.”

From a business software industry perspective, Rupal Karia, general manager for Northern Europe and MEA at process mining company Celonis, said the launch of the funding unit was a clear statement of intent that the UK government wants the country to push forward in the AI race, at a time when global powers are competing hard to attract and retain AI innovators.

“The UK already has many of the right ingredients in place, from world-class research and a vibrant startup ecosystem to a deep bench of talent. Initiatives like this help turn that potential into lasting economic impact,” said Karia.

“The next challenge will be pace. The real economic prize lies in how quickly research breakthroughs are translated into tangible improvements, whether that’s higher productivity, better public services or more competitive industries. Bridging the gap between investment, innovation and real-world outcomes will be critical if the UK is to see meaningful returns and maintain its edge in an increasingly competitive global landscape.”