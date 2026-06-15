Boldyn enhances transport communications for TfL, BART

Neutral host provider Boldyn Networks has improved onboard mobile communications for two of the largest transport systems in the world – the Bay Area Rapid Transport (BART) system in the San Francisco region, and London’s Underground network – to enable more passengers to stay connected and to allow emergency services access to critical data.

BART is a heavy-rail public transit system that connects the San Francisco Peninsula with communities in the East Bay and South Bay, extending to Millbrae, Richmond, Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, and Berryessa/North San José. BART operates in five counties – San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara – with 131 miles of track and 50 stations.

Responding to a deadline of making enhancements ahead of FIFA World Cup-related events, the move is part of a digital transformation project that has the stated aim of bringing “state-of-the-art” Wi-Fi connectivity to all BART stations over the next couple of years, followed by onboard connectivity on all BART trains.

Boldyn’s enhancements mean that BART riders can now access free Wi-Fi 6E at four more heavily travelled stations. Wi-Fi access is regarded as essential for international visitors to communicate without a US roaming plan.

Sessions on the network will last 20 minutes, and users will be required to confirm they are still actively using the network beyond 20 minutes. When in the coverage area of the network, their device will automatically join the SSID, and a captive portal page will be presented to ensure they are still active on the network.

The four stations that have recently gone live are 16th St/Mission, 24th St/Mission, Glen Park and Balboa Park. This brings the total number of BART stations with free Wi-Fi to nine, following February’s launch at the first five stations – San Francisco International Airport, West Oakland, Embarcadero, Civic Centre and Powell Street. Wi-Fi connectivity is expected to be deployed at BART’s remaining stations in phases, with full project completion by early 2028.

Boldyn said that the benefits of the new Wi-Fi service include easing strain on cell network during high-density events, better smartphone performance when connected to the internet, ensured access to digital fare payments and emergency communications.

“Providing high-quality Wi-Fi is part of our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our riders and enhancing the customer experience through reliable connectivity,” said Ravi Misra, assistant general manager of technology at Bay Area Rapid Transit. “Boldyn partnered with us to deliver this second phase of upgrades as the region prepares to host the FIFA World Cup, with additional improvements coming in the months and years ahead.”

Meanwhile, in the UK’s capital, Boldyn has worked with Transport for London (TfL) to ensure that more sections of the Bakerloo, Metropolitan and Circle line have 4G and 5G mobile coverage, including in the tunnels between stations. In total, around 60% of stations that are “underground” now have coverage, and work is on track to bring coverage to the whole network by the end of the year.

Boldyn was awarded a 20-year concession by TfL in June 2021 to deliver high-speed mobile connectivity across the entire London Underground network. TfL carries up to four million passengers a day on the London Underground network, and renewing and preparing the communications network for the future has long been regarded as essential to maintain and improve critical infrastructure.

The network upgrade is seen as an important step in updating London’s public safety critical communications, enhancing response times and improving the quality of information available to emergency services personnel addressing live incidents.

Passengers on the Bakerloo, Metropolitan and Circle lines are now able stay connected for more of their journeys after further sections gained high-speed mobile coverage in recent months, Transport for London (TfL) and Boldyn Networks have announced.

In recent weeks, coverage has been introduced in the tunnelled sections on the Bakerloo line between Queen’s Park and Edgware Road, plus on the Metropolitan line between Euston Square and King’s Cross St Pancras as well as between Barbican and Moorgate. The Circle and District lines have also gained coverage between Cannon Street and Monument, Sloane Square and Victoria, and Bayswater and Paddington.

All four major mobile network operators (Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) are taking part in the roll-out, as part of the plan to bring mobile connectivity to the whole of London’s transport network.

The expanding coverage will also host the new Emergency Services Network (ESN), which, when fully operational, will be able to give first responders immediate access to life-saving data, images and information in live situations and emergencies on the frontline.

Boldyn’s delivery of infrastructure for ESN on the London Underground is being carried out in collaboration with leading UK mobile provider EE, TfL and the UK’s Home Office, with the primary aim of enabling more resilient and reliable communications services in the future for thousands of first responders including police, fire and ambulance services.

As well as delivering coverage on the Tube, TfL and Boldyn are also working to introduce coverage to sections of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) that are under-ground, as well as the Windrush line between Highbury & Islington and New Cross.

Commenting on the upgrades, Rebecca Bissell, director of information technology at TfL, said: “We are delighted to be delivering more mobile coverage to our customers across our Tube network. Providing mobile coverage across our network means customers can stay better connected while they travel, allowing them to stay in contact with friends and family, shop online and keep up with the latest news and sports results.

“We remain focused on having 4G and 5G mobile coverage across the whole Tube network by the end of the year, and more than 600 engineers work hard overnight during limited engineering hours to help deliver this.”