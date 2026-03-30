Orange steams ahead in French railway connectivity

France operates one of Europe’s most heavily used passenger rail networks, and it also boasts one of the best mobile communications networks in the region, but Ookla analysis of connectivity across 20 major French rail corridors has revealed sharp mobile operator disparities in throughput, latency and quality of experience (QoE).

The analysis was based on Speedtest Intelligence data collected between March 2025 and March 2026, alongside QoE and signal metrics, for all four French mobile network operators, that is Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free. Tests were captured within a 100-metre buffer of the 20 sampled rail corridors.

Putting the testing into context, Ookla said that as the rail networks carry hundreds of millions of riders each year – across a system that encompasses high-speed TGVs, LGV corridors, intercity Intercités routes, and dense regional TER services – mobile connectivity in France has shifted from a convenience to a baseline expectation for rail passengers. Moreover, the quality of cellular service along these corridors has become an infrastructure question in its own right.

The analyst noted that France’s approach to mobile coverage on rail rests primarily on the New Deal Mobile, a 2018 agreement between the French government, French telecom regulator Arcep and all four operators that embedded binding coverage commitments into operator frequency licenses.

For rail specifically, the framework mandated 4G coverage along 90% of daily train services across approximately 23,000km of regional rail track by 31 December 2025, with phased obligations for in-vehicle coverage on the 700MHz band extending to 2030. By Arcep’s own reporting, trackside 4G coverage now reaches 97.7% to 99.3% of daily train services, depending on the operator.

Ookla observed that Arcep enforces these obligations through a combination of operator-reported coverage maps, field measurement campaigns exceeding one million data points annually, and its public Mon Reseau Mobile platform.

The framework was found to have delivered measurable progress: white zones with zero mobile coverage falling from 11% of the territory in 2017 to under 2% (by Q3 2023), and trackside 4G coverage rates now exceed 97% for all operators.