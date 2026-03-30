Orange steams ahead in French railway connectivity
Analysis of data across 20 major French rail corridors reveals sharp operator disparities in throughput, latency and quality of experience
France operates one of Europe’s most heavily used passenger rail networks, and it also boasts one of the best mobile communications networks in the region, but Ookla analysis of connectivity across 20 major French rail corridors has revealed sharp mobile operator disparities in throughput, latency and quality of experience (QoE).
The analysis was based on Speedtest Intelligence data collected between March 2025 and March 2026, alongside QoE and signal metrics, for all four French mobile network operators, that is Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free. Tests were captured within a 100-metre buffer of the 20 sampled rail corridors.
Putting the testing into context, Ookla said that as the rail networks carry hundreds of millions of riders each year – across a system that encompasses high-speed TGVs, LGV corridors, intercity Intercités routes, and dense regional TER services – mobile connectivity in France has shifted from a convenience to a baseline expectation for rail passengers. Moreover, the quality of cellular service along these corridors has become an infrastructure question in its own right.
The analyst noted that France’s approach to mobile coverage on rail rests primarily on the New Deal Mobile, a 2018 agreement between the French government, French telecom regulator Arcep and all four operators that embedded binding coverage commitments into operator frequency licenses.
For rail specifically, the framework mandated 4G coverage along 90% of daily train services across approximately 23,000km of regional rail track by 31 December 2025, with phased obligations for in-vehicle coverage on the 700MHz band extending to 2030. By Arcep’s own reporting, trackside 4G coverage now reaches 97.7% to 99.3% of daily train services, depending on the operator.
Ookla observed that Arcep enforces these obligations through a combination of operator-reported coverage maps, field measurement campaigns exceeding one million data points annually, and its public Mon Reseau Mobile platform.
The framework was found to have delivered measurable progress: white zones with zero mobile coverage falling from 11% of the territory in 2017 to under 2% (by Q3 2023), and trackside 4G coverage rates now exceed 97% for all operators.
Usable service
However, the 2024 quality of service campaign found that web page loads succeeded in only around 70% of attempts on average across TGV, Intercites and TER services, with per-operator success rates varying from around 64% to 79%. Coverage presence, in other words, does not guarantee usable service.
Ookla’s report stressed coverage presence and coverage quality are not the same thing, and the gap between them is where the passenger experience is actually shaped. The analysis revealed that a passenger’s designated operator matters enormously for throughput, latency and real-time application performance.
It said the underlying driver is not a mystery: it mapped closely to each operator’s spectrum position, particularly in the sub-1GHz and mid-band ranges most relevant to rail propagation and network footprint.
On an individual operator basis, Orange led its rivals with a median download speed of 283.4Mbps across the sampled rail corridors, 52% faster than second-place SFR (186.5Mbps) and more than double Free’s 120.4Mbps.
As a possible driver for its lead, Orange holds the largest sub-1GHz spectrum portfolio in France at 57.4MHz, including both 700 and 800MHz bands, giving it materially deeper low-band reach in the radio environment along rail corridors where propagation and carriage penetration advantages are most pronounced. Further analysis showed that multi-server latency has split the market into two distinct tiers: Orange (33ms) and Bouygues Telecom (34ms) cluster within a millisecond of each other, while SFR (43ms) and Free (64ms) trail significantly.
Ookla noted that this two-tier pattern persists almost identically across content delivery networks (CDNs), gaming and video conferencing latency. The analysis suggested that this potential structural network architecture differs in core routing rather than route-specific variation.
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Orange also recorded a leading median 4G signal quality (RSRQ) of -9dB, a 3dB advantage over all three rivals (each at -12dB), despite near-identical signal strength readings of -100 to -104dBm across operators. Ookla suggested the RSRQ gap points to better spectral isolation or more effective load management across Orange’s rail-adjacent cell sites, potentially supported by its 10MHz mid-band spectrum advantage at 2,600MHz and greater carrier aggregation depth.
Yet a key finding of the analysis was an emphasis on coverage not equalling quality. That is while throughput and latency capture raw network capability, QoE metrics reflect what passengers actually feel when using applications. And it is here that the operator gap narrows considerably at the application layer, even as it remains wide at the access layer.
Median web page load times spanned just ~0.1 seconds across operators: from Orange at 1.1 seconds to Bouygues Telecom at 1.2 seconds, with SFR (1.2 seconds) and Free (1.2 seconds) in-between. That ~10% spread stands in contrast to the 135% gap in raw download throughput, illustrating, said Ookla, how application-layer optimisation, CDN placement and protocol efficiency can partially compensate for underlying network differences. A web page load is shaped by features that are less sensitive to peak throughput than to latency and connection reliability.
Video start time introduced an inversion. SFR topped the chart at 1.3 seconds, followed by Free at 1.4 seconds, Orange at 1.4 seconds and Bouygues Telecom at 1.6 seconds. Ookla said the fact that SFR and Free outperform Orange on video start, despite trailing on throughput, pointed to potential differences in CDN peering arrangements, edge caching topology or video player optimisation that are distinct from raw radio performance.
As video start time is heavily influenced by the initial buffering phase, server proximity and connection setup overhead can outweigh sustained bandwidth.
Video conferencing metrics revealed a broadly similar performance spread with median jitter ranging from 4ms (Bouygues Telecom) to 6ms (Free) and mean packet loss from 2.79% (Orange) to 3.47% (Bouygues Telecom). This, said Ookla, pointed to differences in CDN peering, edge caching or video optimisation strategy. Median video conferencing latency fell into the same two-tier structure as multi-server latency: Orange and SFR at 59ms, Free at 68ms and Bouygues Telecom at 77ms.
Looking ahead, Ookla said the general industry transition from GSM-R to the Future Railway Mobile Communication System, the 5G-based European standard for railway operational communications, will add a new dimension to rail connectivity.