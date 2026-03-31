Cato Networks unveils modular adoption model for SASE platform

To address the network capability needs of organisations are “ready to transform their networking and security architecture from the ground up”, Cato Networks has announced a modular adoption model for the its core security access service edge (SASE) platform.

The Cato SASE platform is aimed at allowing organisations to start with the capabilities they need today and expand over time without sacrificing the advantages of a true network security platform.

Cato said that for too long, many network security suppliers have claimed to offer a platform when in practice they deliver a portfolio – in other words, a collection of separately built or acquired products loosely connected under a single brand. While this approach may simplify procurement, Cato said this can often create operational complexity, increase operational overhead and introduces network visibility gaps.

By contrast, Cato claims that after having helped to define the SASE market, it was now setting the standard for what it means to be a true platform working on a “deploy what you need, when you need it” basis. It expressed confidence that its new modular system allows organisations to adopt networking and security capabilities with any combination of AI security, SD-WAN, SSE and universal ZTNA. Each module stands on its own as a complete, enterprise-grade solution.

Furthermore, Catao assured that any module that is added will compound value through a converged platform foundation with a single management console, single policy framework and single data lake.

“Most platforms today are portfolios in disguise. They are collections of products that shift complexity to the customer and become harder to operate over time. A true platform should do the opposite,” said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks.

“With the Cato SASE platform, modular adoption is possible because the architecture is unified from the start. Organisations can begin with what they need and expand over time without reintroducing complexity, increasing cost, or compromising security.”

From a core technological basis, the Cato SASE platform converges networking and security in a single cloud-native architecture to enable a simpler, more flexible way to adopt capabilities. The platform delivers centralised control and shared intelligence, eliminating security gaps and improving detection and response across both networking and security.

It runs on the Cato Neural Edge, a GPU-powered global private backbone spanning over 85 points of presence (PoPs), providing performance, resiliency and AI-driven security at scale, according to the company.

With the Cato SASE platform, Cato offers the following modules: AI Security to secure and govern every AI interaction, from shadow AI to AI applications and AI agents; SD-WAN to eliminate hardware complexity and CapEx constraints with zero-touch deployment, delivered from Cato’s global private backbone with a 99.999% uptime SLA for consistent performance worldwide; SSE to provide secure access to the internet, SaaS and private applications, while applying consistent security everywhere for users without any network changes; and Universal ZTNA to reduce risk while simplifying operations.

The latter enforces a single policy for every user type at every location with continuous risk-based verification and application-level segmentation.

Said to be based on a simplified pricing structure designed for real-world flexibility, the Cato SASE platform is generally available to customers worldwide with user-based and site-bandwidth pricing to allow customers to scale up instantly to meet demand.

Licences can be deployed gradually during the first 12 months, while supporting flexible consumption to accommodate bursts in users or traffic. The company said this removes upfront guesswork, supports phased adoption and ensures customers only commit once usage patterns are clear, without slowing down the business.