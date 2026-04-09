Interview: Researching quantum algorithms for today’s devices

While the billion-dollar question is about when quantum computing will become commercially viable, among the problems being tackled at the moment is how to make the most of current technology, where quantum devices experience a high error rate.

Although the industry can produce machines with hundreds of physical qubits, the actual number of logical, error-free qubits available in the latest quantum computers remains very small.

As the technology improves, researchers are investigating how to get the best out of today’s noisy quantum computers and considering the types of problems that quantum devices with large numbers of logical qubits could solve.

Simulations for drug discovery Lucy Robson is a quantum algorithm scientist at Universal Quantum. She is part of a team looking at how quantum computing could be applied in drug discovery. Speaking to Computer Weekly about her work, Robson says: “Our focus is not just about looking at quantum algorithms, which can implement real-world use cases, but it’s also about understanding how we can build high-performance quantum error correction, and in particular, how we can get advantages for Universal Quantum’s scalable trapped ion quantum computing hardware through clever design of error correction protocols.” Considering the challenges of quantum simulations for drug discovery, Robson says a large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer is needed: “This is something which is many orders of magnitude larger than the hardware that we currently have at the moment. “We’re talking about needing hundreds of thousands or millions of qubits to be able to support the overhead of quantum error correction at the scale that we would need to execute very large algorithms, and what we’re seeing broadly is a real push to try to understand how far away we are from fault tolerant quantum computing.” Robson says this problem is not solely a hardware issue. “It is also about considering what application developers need – the middleware and software tools that will be needed for people who are domain experts in computational chemistry to be able to make use of these quantum devices themselves,” she adds. Rather than a treating a quantum computer as an esoteric and specialised device that can only be operated by people with a very specific skill set, Robson hopes such tooling will open up quantum computing to software engineers who are not experts in quantum computing. Robson’s work is currently focused on a specific use case for quantum computing that looks at how quantum algorithms can accelerate the simulation of chemical properties – specifically, quantum chemistry for the drug discovery process. Last year, Universal Quantum announced it was collaborating with the Open Quantum Institute (OQI) on using quantum computing in drug discovery. The team has been investigating how quantum simulations might accelerate the discovery of novel, non-hormonal treatments for endometriosis, a disabling and progressive condition that affects around 10% of women globally.



According to Robson, the average time to diagnosis in the UK is between seven and 10 years: “This is really symptomatic of systemic underfunding for women’s health in general. While we originally started out on quantum algorithms, one of the great use cases for this is simulation of physical systems and quantum chemistry, and one of the main applications of quantum chemistry is in pharmaceuticals and drug discovery.”