Starlink launches services in UAE and Kuwait, expanding Middle East satellite internet

SpaceX’s Starlink is expanding its Middle East presence by launching operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait. The satellite internet provider, already active in Oman, Qatar, Israel and Yemen, now strengthens its position as the world’s largest low Earth orbit (LEO) network.

Since 2020, Starlink has deployed more than 10,000 satellites, serving over 10 million users globally and providing a total capacity of around 450Tbps. These numbers represent significant progress for global internet access.

The UAE and Kuwait join a growing list of regional markets where Starlink is now available. Unlike ground-based networks, Starlink’s LEO satellites offer low-latency and high-speed internet not only to cities and villages, but also to remote locations, such as offshore installations and ships at sea.

In Kuwait, Starlink’s entry happens through Sama X, a licensed local partner. Kutayba Y Alghanim, executive chairman of Alghanim Industries, said the launch is a boost to Kuwait’s digital infrastructure and will help key sectors, such as healthcare, government and remote work, stay connected.

“The launch of Starlink services in Kuwait through Sama X marks an important step in strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure,” he added. “At a time when reliable connectivity has become essential for business continuity and the effective functioning of key sectors, this technology provides advanced connectivity that helps organisations, governments and communities stay connected wherever they operate, from remote work sites to critical sectors such as healthcare and education. Through this initiative, we continue to support the adoption of advanced technologies that strengthen Kuwait’s digital readiness and open new opportunities for innovation and growth.”

The launch of Starlink services in Kuwait through Sama X marks an important step in strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure Kutayba Y Alghanim, Alghanim Industries

Starlink’s service is especially important for industries that require fast, stable internet in hard-to-reach areas. Offshore energy sites, cargo ships, hospitals, research stations and emergency teams can all benefit. For these users, the system can provide uninterrupted operations and real-time communication even when traditional networks are unavailable.