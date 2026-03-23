Starlink launches services in UAE and Kuwait, expanding Middle East satellite internet
Starlink now provides satellite-based internet in the UAE and Kuwait, joining Oman, Qatar, Israel and Yemen in the Middle East
SpaceX’s Starlink is expanding its Middle East presence by launching operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait. The satellite internet provider, already active in Oman, Qatar, Israel and Yemen, now strengthens its position as the world’s largest low Earth orbit (LEO) network.
Since 2020, Starlink has deployed more than 10,000 satellites, serving over 10 million users globally and providing a total capacity of around 450Tbps. These numbers represent significant progress for global internet access.
The UAE and Kuwait join a growing list of regional markets where Starlink is now available. Unlike ground-based networks, Starlink’s LEO satellites offer low-latency and high-speed internet not only to cities and villages, but also to remote locations, such as offshore installations and ships at sea.
In Kuwait, Starlink’s entry happens through Sama X, a licensed local partner. Kutayba Y Alghanim, executive chairman of Alghanim Industries, said the launch is a boost to Kuwait’s digital infrastructure and will help key sectors, such as healthcare, government and remote work, stay connected.
“The launch of Starlink services in Kuwait through Sama X marks an important step in strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure,” he added. “At a time when reliable connectivity has become essential for business continuity and the effective functioning of key sectors, this technology provides advanced connectivity that helps organisations, governments and communities stay connected wherever they operate, from remote work sites to critical sectors such as healthcare and education. Through this initiative, we continue to support the adoption of advanced technologies that strengthen Kuwait’s digital readiness and open new opportunities for innovation and growth.”
Kutayba Y Alghanim, Alghanim Industries
Starlink’s service is especially important for industries that require fast, stable internet in hard-to-reach areas. Offshore energy sites, cargo ships, hospitals, research stations and emergency teams can all benefit. For these users, the system can provide uninterrupted operations and real-time communication even when traditional networks are unavailable.
Impact of satellite internet on regional industries and digital transformation
The launch in the UAE supports the country’s broader goal of improving digital infrastructure. While the UAE already has a modern telecoms sector, satellite services like Starlink add an extra layer of reliability, especially in areas where ground networks are limited. The service is available to businesses and private homes, enabling fast, reliable internet for streaming, remote work and online education.
With a mix of large cities and remote industry, the Middle East is becoming an important market for satellite internet. By adding the UAE and Kuwait, Starlink is expanding its reach and demonstrating how satellite broadband can coexist with traditional services.
However, Starlink’s reach depends on local regulations, and its availability can change from one country to another. In areas where Starlink is approved, users can benefit from an expanding network and high-capacity global coverage.
As Starlink becomes available in the UAE and Kuwait, experts believe satellite internet could help drive digital transformation and support critical services. There are still some problems to solve, such as how much the service costs, local rules and how to get it set up everywhere. Still, bringing Starlink to these countries shows that more internet options are coming, especially in places with both big cities and remote areas.
With these new launches, the company wants to provide reliable internet throughout the Middle East, connecting people in places where traditional networks cannot reach.
Industry insiders say Starlink’s expansion in the Middle East could have a significant impact on the region’s digital economy. Startups and tech entrepreneurs will have greater access to cloud services, real-time collaboration and new business opportunities, especially in areas with limited internet access. Remote learning and telemedicine could also improve as faster connections reach more people outside major cities.
Meanwhile, traditional telecoms companies are closely watching the growth of satellite internet. Some are forming partnerships with satellite providers or investing in solutions that use both ground and satellite networks. The effort to connect people everywhere is picking up speed, with governments, businesses and non-profits all working together.
Starlink is not the only company in this space. Other companies, such as OneWeb and Amazon’s Project Kuiper, are also working to bring satellite internet to the Middle East. Each company has its own way of doing business and faces different rules and technical challenges. As more people want fast internet, customers in the region could see more choices, better service and maybe even lower prices.
For now, Starlink’s presence is a test case for satellite internet in the region. The coming months will show how quickly people start using the service and whether satellite connections can really close the digital gap.
Read more about Starlink
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- Sama X to commence operations in Jordan with Starlink services. Regional tech venture aims to bridge connectivity gaps in industry, education, enterprise, government and humanitarian sectors in the Middle East and North Africa with regional roll-out.