Openreach trials ‘pioneering’ fibre-optic water leak detection

Openreach has revealed its part in a trial using its fibre broadband network to detect leaks in surrounding water pipes, which is said to have already prevented the loss of two megalitres of water in three months, the equivalent to the daily use of around 10,000 people.

Leakages are one of the biggest challenges for firms such as Affinity Water. Daily leaks of three billion litres of treated water in England and Wales are said to equate to the daily water usage of more than 20 million people, and, according to water regulator Ofwat, around one-fifth of the country’s water supply. Affinity Water, along with the rest of the UK’s water industry, has committed to halving leakage levels by 2050.

Openreach says the appeal of the project is its simplicity and scale: it uses fibre already in the ground, applies machine learning to “listen” for leaks in nearby pipes, and pinpoints issues to within a few metres. The pilot sees utility provider Affinity Water and UK technology company Lightsonic use Distributed Acoustic Sensing to convert Openreach’s fibre optic cables into thousands of sensors that can “hear” and pinpoint leaks from surrounding water pipes.

DAS technology works by detecting changes in the light signal used in fibre optic cables caused by vibrations from a leak or disturbance in surrounding networks. It uses machine learning to locate the exact point of the vibration, and it trains the system to separate background noise – like the rumble of traffic or roadworks, so that leaks stand out clearly – even in busy streets.

The fibre-optic leak detection platform was developed by Lightsonic, and is currently being piloted in five locations in the south of England – Walton-on-Thames, Hemel Hempstead, Luton, Chesham/Amersham and Ware – using Openreach’s full-fibre broadband footprint to monitor 650km of Affinity Water’s network. The technology is said to have big advantages over conventional detection methods, namely continuous monitoring; no need to dig pipework; targeted identification; reduced disruption; and scalability.

Existing leakage detection relies on targeted surveys and skilled field teams working systematically across the network. By contrast, fibre sensing complements this approach by providing 24/7 monitoring, so leaks can be spotted sooner and reduce the time between surveys. The technique uses fibre that’s already in the ground, making it cheaper, quicker and more environmentally friendly.

The system is said to have the ability to recognise the unique acoustic “signature” of a potential leak, highlighting an area to investigate – often to within a few metres, so repair teams are directed to the right spot.

As a result of the system, Openreach says that operators can identify leaks earlier, and water companies can address them before they cause significant disruption, cutting emergency call-outs, and minimising impact on customers and road users. Furthermore, using the national reach of Openreach’s fibre network means the system can be scaled up across the UK.

In its first locations, and in just three months, the fibre-sensing technology was said to have allowed Affinity Water to locate more than 100 leaks, saving two million litres of water a day, equivalent to more than 700 million litres every year – enough to supply around 10,000 people.

In addition to preventing leaks and enabling earlier detection, Openreach also believes the technology can result in less disruption and a lower‑carbon way to tackle leakages.

“The results of our pilot show that our new full-fibre infrastructure can deliver value far beyond broadband – and could prove to be a real game-changer in solving real-world challenges like water conservation,” said Trevor Linney, director of network technology for Openreach.

“Around 20% of the UK’s drinking water is lost to leaks, with water conservation a significant and growing issue for the nation,” he added. “What’s great about this technology is that it can be used to detect a whole range of things – from gas leaks to monitoring the health of big structures like bridges and tunnels. It has huge potential.”

James Curtis, head of leakage at Affinity Water, added: “Strengthening how we identify and address leaks is central to our leakage strategy. We’re enhancing our existing detection programme with continuous network monitoring, helping our teams target areas of interest more quickly and reduce the time leaks may run before repair. This technology complements the expertise of our field technicians, supporting earlier intervention, better planning and reduced disruption for customers.”

“Transforming the telecom fibre-optic network into a continuous sensing layer unlocks entirely new ways to monitor utilities,” said Lightsonic CEO Tommy Langnes. “Detecting two megalitres per day shows what’s possible when fibre sensing solutions and existing infrastructure are combined at scale. This collaboration demonstrates how fibre sensing can deliver measurable environmental impact today, while creating solutions for wider utility monitoring in the future.”