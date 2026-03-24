BT boosts connectivity, security for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks

BT has announced a 10-year deal worth up to £200m with Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIE Networks) to deliver enhanced connectivity, cyber security and IT to support critical services for homes and businesses across the country.

Established in 1993, when the business was privatised and employing over 1,500 people, NIE Networks is responsible for the safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity to 966,000 homes, farms and businesses across Northern Ireland, and is also the operator for its distribution network.

The business was acquired by Irish energy company ESB in December 2010, and operates as an independent organisation with its own board and management teams, and separate regulation via the Utility Regulator for Northern Ireland.

NIE also owns the electricity network across the province, consisting of approximately 2,300km of transmission network and 58,800km of distribution network with 340 major substations, investing around £100m in the network each year.

Electricity networks are part of the critical infrastructure that keeps Northern Ireland running, and they rely on technology that is secure, reliable and resilient by design. Fundamentally, the deal will support NIE Network’s digital transformation, which aims to modernise the key services and infrastructure that provide electricity across Northern Ireland.

Technologically, the partnership with BT is designed to provide the energy company with a suite of services including improved network infrastructure, strengthened connectivity and a team of dedicated professionals to guard against cyber security threats. BT will also be responsible for ensuring high-quality service and support across the business, day-to-day management of network infrastructure, and data hosting.

Initially, the contract will run for five years, with the option to extend by up to another 10 years. Another key component of the deal will be supporting local jobs, building digital skills and creating supply chain opportunities across Northern Ireland.

The deal is also intended to enable a move to more sustainable infrastructure and networks, supporting NIE Networks to reach their sustainability and net zero ambitions.

“This multi-year partnership is a win-win for Northern Ireland’s economy, supporting local jobs, skills development and supply-chain opportunities,” said Rohan Kapoor, chief information officer of NIE Networks.

“The collaboration will also help meet Northern Ireland’s energy needs, increasing our technological capabilities and enabling further electrification, renewables integration and emerging flexibility markets, all of which have a positive impact on the Northern Ireland economy and the NI Executive’s net zero targets.”

Chris Sims, chief commercial officer at BT Business, said: “Electricity networks are part of the critical infrastructure that keeps Northern Ireland running, and they rely on technology that is secure, reliable and resilient by design. That’s where BT comes in. With evolving cyber threats, protecting essential services is more important than ever, and organisations rely on digital connections they can trust.

“With our experience in supporting critical services and our long-standing presence in Northern Ireland, we are in a unique position to provide the secure, trusted connectivity and specialist expertise that will help strengthen the network for years to come.”

BT Group has a large presence in Northern Ireland, employing more than 3,400 people, and says that its work provides an economic boost of £630m in the country. In 2023, it officially unveiled a multimillion-pound refurbishment of its flagship Belfast Riverside office, boasting technology and collaboration spaces for colleagues from its EE, BT Business and Openreach units.