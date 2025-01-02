Government boosts Horizon R&D campaign

The government has started the new year by ramping up its support for Horizon, the European-wide research initiative.

Horizon, which involves collaboration with European, Canadian and South Korean researchers, is aligned with Labour’s Plan for Change. The programme enables researchers and innovators from the UK to access grants to fund projects such as those to support healthcare and green energy, as well as boost productivity with artificial intelligence (AI).

“Everyone knew what a big job we had on our hands to restore the UK’s place as the natural R&D partner to our neighbours, when we associated to Horizon a year ago,” said science and technology secretary Peter Kyle. “But the brilliance of our scientists and businesses was never in doubt, and the green shoots of recovery are breaking through.

“In 2025, it really is now or never to truly reap the benefits of Horizon association,” he said. “This year, we will pull every lever at our disposal to help Britain’s innovators seize the opportunities for funding and collaboration that are open to them.

“Only by backing our brightest minds to get their ideas out of the lab and into the economy will we be able to fulfil our mission of national renewal as part of our Plan for Change.”

The government plans to run Horizon Europe roadshows, which provide a platform for researchers and innovative businesses to present their ideas through the process of bidding for Horizon funding, gain support for their applications, and connect with likeminded innovators.

There will also be Horizon Europe Brokerage events, where Innovate UK takes delegations of British businesspeople and researchers to Italy, Germany and Spain to network with potential R&D partners in those countries, and work on how to build the best possible bids for Horizon funding together.

Along with the events, the government is ramping up marketing activity to encourage UK R&D-focused businesses to apply to the Horizon funding programme.

Innovate UK will offer grants of up to £700 for UK innovators to help cover the cost of attending R&D events across Europe aimed at networking with potential Horizon research partners.

Among the businesses that have already received funding is Recycleye, which has developed AI-powered robotics to lower the cost of waste-sorting. The company received a grant of £385,000, which is being used to hire more engineers.

“Horizon funding catalysed the refinement of our machines to meet the unpredictable industrial environment of recycling facilities, helping us as a British business be at the forefront of European waste management innovations,” said Victor Dewulf, CEO of Recycleye.

Potential applicants can find Horizon Europe funding opportunities, which are open to UK-based applicants using the European Commission’s funding and tender opportunities portal. They can apply for Horizon Europe funding through the European Commission’s funding and tenders portal.