Government renews hunt for UKRI CEO

The government has renewed its campaign to hire a new UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) CEO, after it was paused due to the general election.

The new CEO will be tasked with transforming UKRI into a more responsive, diverse and agile body that delivers visible benefits to the UK.

Current UKRI boss Ottoline Leyser announced in January 2024 that she would not seek a second term in office, and will step down at the end of June 2025, after five years in the role.

UKRI is the UK’s largest public research funder, with a budget of £9bn per year, and the aim of creating an outstanding research and innovation system in the UK.

The government is looking for a “visionary leader” to continue to “drive basic, curiosity-driven research and support long-term stability for the sector that gives researchers and innovators the space to convert ideas into outcomes that benefit us all”.

“The new CEO will lead the transformation of UKRI organisationally to form a more responsive, diverse and agile body in how its public investment delivers visible benefits to UK citizens for today and the future,” the campaign launch said.

“Reforms will mean greater emphasis on using research and development to deliver major government initiatives, such as its five missions, which includes kickstarting economic growth, making Britain a clean energy superpower and building an NHS fit for the future.”

At the same time, the government is also looking to recruit a new executive chair of the UK’s national innovation agency, Innovate UK, as current chair Indro Mukerjee announced earlier this year that he is stepping down at the end of September 2024.

The new chair will be tasked with promoting the UK as a global innovation leader and attract private capital while ensuring the UK is the best place to launch a new innovative business.

Science minister Patrick Wallace said he has been fortunate to collaborate with talented researchers in his career and that he looks forward to working with the new candidates once they are in post.

“A drive to break new ground will be at the heart of the next UKRI CEO’s role as they take the mantle from Dame Ottoline Leyser next summer, whose leadership I am grateful for,” he said. “Dame Ottoline leaves big shoes to fill, and her help in driving forward our ambitions for science and innovation over the next 10 months will continue to be invaluable.

“It is also vital that we support innovation wherever it sparks across the UK, and provide the tools, funding and guidance new innovations need to scale from concept through to successful businesses.”

Wallace added that the government is keen to see applications from leaders with a diverse range of professional experience, with a commitment to accelerating innovation “that will solve pressing problems, improve lives and grow our economy”.