Aryaka acquires cloud-based SASE platform Secucloud

Cloud-first wide area network (WAN) and secure access service edge (SASE) systems provider Aryaka has acquired SASE platform provider Secucloud, delivering network security from the cloud.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, Secucloud offers a platform designed to provide an all-in-one, global, cloud-based firewall-as-a-service, secure web gateway with threat protection capabilities. The platform is engineered to connect all edges including WAN, cloud, mobile and internet of things (IoT) securely together. The deal closed in late April 2021, and Secucloud is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Aryaka.

Explaining the rationale for the deal, Aryaka said global businesses increasingly demand that security is deeply embedded into their networks. According to its recently published State of the WAN report, 39% of businesses in the past year reported that security breaches were consuming serious IT resources, while SASE was the most desired feature of any potential SD-WAN system.

The research revealed that 29% of enterprises were already deploying what they considered to be a SASE architecture. A further 56% are planning to deploy a SASE architecture in the next 12-24 months, while only 12% plan to rely on their security supplier to provide all WAN components.

In the past year, Aryaka claims to have gained increasing traction with its network security and private access offerings delivered as-a-service, netting multimillion-dollar subscription deals that include security-sensitive financial services companies, and enabling enterprises to deploy hybrid workplaces for tens of thousands of remote workers.

The Secucloud acquisition complements existing network security technology that Aryaka offers with other partners, such as Check Point Software, Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler and others, delivering choice to enterprise customers for a variety of deployment use cases.

Aryaka said it expects new SASE products to be available later this year as a result of the Secucloud acquisition. “Secucloud brings a great team and proven, innovative technology that we can integrate with Aryaka’s industry-leading, cloud-first, SD-WAN-as-a-service,” said Ashwath Nagaraj, co-founder and CTO at Aryaka. “The combined technologies will allow us to offer truly converged network and network security as-a-service offerings.

“It complements our existing portfolio and significantly enhances Aryaka’s ability to compete and win larger deals while delivering the industry’s most flexible, managed SASE solution experience.”

Dennis Monner, CEO of Secucloud, said: “We are excited to join Aryaka. Like Aryaka, Secucloud has been designed from the ground up to deliver a cloud-first architecture with everything delivered as-a-service. We think this joint solution and Aryaka’s brand reputation of delivering the industry’s best customer experience will create a highly differentiated offering for enterprise customers.”