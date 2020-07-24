Aryaka, Check Point announce global managed security partnership

End-to-end managed SD-WAN provider Aryaka has announced a partnership with Check Point Software Technologies to combine its cloud-first managed SD-WAN solution and the latter’s CloudGuard Connect, CloudGuard Edge and CloudGuard IaaS to deliver integrated security and SD-WAN as-a-Service capability.

Explaining the rationale for the move, the companies say that as enterprises move their applications to the cloud, they are shifting away from traditional legacy architectures towards cloud-first architectures that deliver flexibility, simplicity and better alignment with fast-changing business needs.

To that end, the partnership aims to deliver customers a unified threat and access management platform that has the flexibility to deploy branch office security in minutes, while reducing operational expenses. They calculate that they can do this by up to 40%. The partnership also delivers integration with Aryaka’s Cloud-First WAN, allowing network and security to be delivered as a service.

The combined solution is said to provide the building blocks for enterprises to adopt emerging architectural approaches such as the Gartner advocated Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) model while taking advantage of the service delivery footprint through Aryaka’s global points-of-presence (POPs) and its multi-cloud networking capabilities. And it is all delivered as-a-service.

SmartConnect and SmartSecure can be delivered as a fully managed service, which says Aryaka can eliminate what it calls the cumbersome process of implementing, operating and trouble-shooting complex network and security features.

This it adds will allows network administrators to spend more time focusing on strategic IT initiatives and less time dealing with daily networking and security issues. Furthermore, by utilising Aryaka and CloudGuard technology, the companies say enterprises now have flexible choices to deliver a branch-first or cloud-first security posture. The partnership also offers a flexible licensing model that starts at $75 for basic hosting and can scale up to a fully managed solution.

“Connecting branch offices directly to the cloud using SD-WAN significantly increases security risks,” said Aviv Abramovich, head of security services management at Check Point Software Technologies explaining the reasons for the partnership.

“With Aryaka’s cloud-first SD-WAN and CloudGuard Connect, CloudGuard Edge and CloudGuard IaaS, enterprises now have the flexibility to deploy Check Point’s… threat prevention and intelligence to protect their branch offices against the latest Zero Day and Gen V security threats.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Check Point Software Technologies in order to further extend the Aryaka SmartSecure offering,” said Aryaka chief marketing officer Shashi Kiran. “Check Point is a renowned industry leader in the security space. Combining Check Point’s best-in-class security with Aryaka’s high-performance managed SD-WAN allows us to deliver both network and security as-a-Service for a variety of deployment models, while giving our customers greater choice, simplicity and flexibility.”