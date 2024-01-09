Aryaka champions channel contribution to growth

Networking player Aryaka has highlighted the channel’s contribution to its performance as the firm lifts the lid on its recent progress.

The SD-WAN and SASE specialist indicated it had been able to increase the number of active partners across EMEA by 17%, 34% in North America and 19% in APAC in the fiscal year ending 30 June 2023.

Overall, the channel pipeline improved by 88% in its fiscal 2023, and the portion of revenues coming via partners now stands at 85% of the firm’s total, up from 73%.

Distribution has also played a significant role in growing channel sales, along with white-label reseller partners, with the likes of Deutsche Telekom in Germany and SoftBank in APAC. These strategic channel partnerships represented 79% of the vendor’s revenue.

Craig Patterson, senior vice-president of Global Channels for Aryaka, said investments it had made in smoothing channel business were starting to deliver.

During the year, the firm launched its Ignyte reseller programme for VARs and SIs, and its Throttle elite seller programme that provided marketing, customer and business development resources.

“In 2022, Aryaka doubled down on its partner-led sales strategy with the relaunch of its global partner programme under the Aryaka Accelerate banner,” he added “We designed a program that would provide partners of all types with a more frictionless experience to capitalise on the growing demand for fully managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions, which Dell’Oro Group projects to reach $5.1bn by 2024. The results are clear, with year-over-year increases in partners, pipeline and sales across the globe.”