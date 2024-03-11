Aryaka advances network, security convergence with SASE as a service

The continued uptake in adoption and successful implementation of secure access service edge (SASE) technology requires strong partnerships between network and security teams. Acknowledging this, cloud-based software-defined networking and security services provider Aryaka reveals that it is transforming global secure networking with the launch of its unified SASE-as-a-service solution.

In the launch, Aryaka said that it is offering the only secure networking solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without trade-offs. The Aryaka unified SASE-as-a-service solution is also said to be the first from a SASE vendor to combine a unified single-pass architecture, global private network backbone, security, observability and application performance capabilities into a single platform delivered as a service.

The result is claimed to be an “unprecedented” network security without complexity, negative performance impact or compromised user experience. The provider regards its unified SASE-as-a-service solution as being able to deliver all of this with agility, scale and “as-a-service” economics, while meeting the customer wherever they are on their SASE journey.

The solution is said to converge and deliver four critical design elements. Aryaka OnePass Architecture was built to enable distributed policy enforcement through a distributed data plane, unified control plane and single management pane, while zero-trust WAN capability traverses Aryaka’s global private network backbone, operating in more than 100 countries, and supporting a number of networking, security and observability services. The latter includes Aryaka SmartSecure next-generation firewall with secure web gateway, anti-malware and intrusion prevention system.

Flexible delivery features are built to empowers businesses to choose their preferred approach to delivery (Aryaka or third-party) and implementation (managed, co-managed or self-managed). Moreover, the flexible approach is designed to enable partners – agents, VARs and MSPs – to help business customers wherever they are on their journey to secure network access success.

“Today’s distributed workforces, increased security threats and hybrid application deployments make delivering secure, performant network access to applications and data harder than ever. Current solutions all compromise on some aspects of performance, security, flexibility and agility, creating risk and user experience gaps,” said Aryaka chief product officer Renuka Nadkarni.

“Aryaka’s unified SASE-as-a-service solution meets customers where they are, enabling them to modernise, optimise and transform their networking and security environments today and in the future.”

Craig Patterson, senior vice-president of global channels for Aryaka, said: “As a partner-led company, Aryaka understands that an ‘all or nothing’ approach to SASE is impractical for channel partners to recommend to business clients that already have invested in security solutions.

“With Aryaka, partners now have the technology and service platform to help companies evolve their network security at their own pace regardless of their starting point.”