Victoria - Fotolia
Aryaka launches SASE as a service to cover channel options
Networking player provides service that will give partners additional consumption model to put in front of customers
Aryaka has cut the ribbon on a unified secure access service edge (SASE)-as-a-service offering to arm its partners with more options to put in front of customers.
The SASE specialist used its partner event as the backdrop to roll out the offering in recognition that its channel and customers were looking for more flexible consumption models.
“As a partner-led company, Aryaka understands that an all-or-nothing approach to SASE is impractical for channel partners to recommend to business clients that already have invested in security solutions,” said Craig Patterson, senior vice-president of global channels for Aryaka.
“With Aryaka, partners now have the technology and service platform to help companies evolve their network security at their own pace regardless, of their starting point,” he added.
The SASE-as-a-service offering includes the vendor’s OnePass Architecture, which delivers distributed policy enforcement, zero-trust security and the SmartSecure next-generation firewall.
In terms of consumption options, it can be sold as a managed, co-managed and self-managed option.
Aryaka is expecting its partners to pitch the SASE-as-a-service offering as an opportunity for customers to modernise MPLS networks, network security and performance for multi-cloud environments. “Today’s distributed workforces, increased security threats and hybrid application deployments make delivering secure, performant network access to applications and data harder than ever,” said Renuka Nadkarni, chief product officer at Aryaka. “Current solutions all compromise on some aspects of performance, security, flexibility and agility, creating risk and user experience gaps.”
Performance, network and security
Others in the market are also promoting now as the time for SASE because of the performance, network and security enhancements the technology can offer.
Matt Dykes, chief operating officer of Azorb, recently shared reasons why SASE adoption should be considered, including improving security and streamlining management.
“Companies are switching to SD-WAN as the wide area network of choice, with its ability to centrally manage and prioritise traffic from the cloud or on-premise and deliver cost-savings over traditional WAN networks such as MPLS,” he said. “Then ‘SASE’ came along with incorporated SD-WAN, secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, network firewalling and zero-trust network access, creating a more resilient and reliable security proposition and making it more compelling due to increasing cyber security threats.”
Other reasons to change now included offering more flexibility and helping users save costs. “By consolidating a multitude of services into a single platform, you are saving on the costs of purchasing individual products and solutions, therefore reducing your IT expenditure and delivering ROI,” said Dykes.
“SASE will enable businesses to provide a more streamlined, secure and efficient way to manage their network,” he added. “Saving costs, enabling employees to access the corporate network wherever they are, and ensuring they have a robust, reliable and secure network that can withstand the increasing cyber security threats of today and tomorrow.”