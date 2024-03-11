Aryaka launches SASE as a service to cover channel options

Aryaka has cut the ribbon on a unified secure access service edge (SASE)-as-a-service offering to arm its partners with more options to put in front of customers.

The SASE specialist used its partner event as the backdrop to roll out the offering in recognition that its channel and customers were looking for more flexible consumption models.

“As a partner-led company, Aryaka understands that an all-or-nothing approach to SASE is impractical for channel partners to recommend to business clients that already have invested in security solutions,” said Craig Patterson, senior vice-president of global channels for Aryaka.

“With Aryaka, partners now have the technology and service platform to help companies evolve their network security at their own pace regardless, of their starting point,” he added.

The SASE-as-a-service offering includes the vendor’s OnePass Architecture, which delivers distributed policy enforcement, zero-trust security and the SmartSecure next-generation firewall.

In terms of consumption options, it can be sold as a managed, co-managed and self-managed option.

Aryaka is expecting its partners to pitch the SASE-as-a-service offering as an opportunity for customers to modernise MPLS networks, network security and performance for multi-cloud environments. “Today’s distributed workforces, increased security threats and hybrid application deployments make delivering secure, performant network access to applications and data harder than ever,” said Renuka Nadkarni, chief product officer at Aryaka. “Current solutions all compromise on some aspects of performance, security, flexibility and agility, creating risk and user experience gaps.”