Aryaka addresses accelerating European customer demand with Paris services PoP

As European enterprises’ network requirements become more complex and more distributed, including support for the hybrid workplace, managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and secure access service edge (SASE) systems provider Aryaka has launched a service point of presence (PoP) in Paris.

The deployment is also intended to answer the growing need specific to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market. Aryaka’s European customers, which include Schenck Process, HMS Host, Giti and Delachaux, are said to have confirmed the need for better proximity to datacentres and high-performance WAN connectivity.

The Paris PoP is designed to answer their demand and underlines what Aryaka claims is its growing importance in the region as an alternative to legacy telecom operators.

Aryaka PoPs are designed to provide a global private network for business users with fast and reliable cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) access from any location in the world. The company says they provide services that go well beyond internet access, including advanced first/last mile optimisation, protocol acceleration, application optimisation, optimal peering to cloud services and orchestration capabilities that, it says, enable true intent-based networking.

The Paris PoP joins more than 40 global Aryaka services PoPs in delivering managed services at the cloud edge, based on an architecture that integrates connectivity, compute and storage. These are said to be very different from conventional transport hubs or virtual PoPs, supporting peak performance from a more centralised PoP footprint. An outcome of this is full alignment with a SASE architecture that defines cloud-delivered security capabilities and a convergence of the overlay and underlay.

Aryaka’s new all-in-one SD-WAN and SASE services are based on the company’s FlexCore technology, which combines Layer 2 and 3 networking, enabling partners to deliver services optimised for performance or cost. The SmartConnect EZ + SmartConnect Pro and Prime EZ systems are said to be easy to quote, sell and consume with “T-shirt” sized pricing and standard service tiers, speeding time to revenue for partners.

The overall managed service delivery architecture, based on Aryaka technology, is said to result in an “unparalleled” and simplified customer and partner experience through a single point of contact for issue resolution and total control over the innovation roadmap, ultimately being more responsive to requirements.

“With this deployment, many European CIOs and IT leaders will be able to make the required leap from MPLS to a multicloud environment, reducing total cost of ownership without compromising application performance,” said Aryaka EMEA managing director Steve Harrington. “We are now serving our largest ever customers, offering a level of flexibility that our competitors cannot match.

“This new generation of customer wants alternatives to the status quo of large carriers. Aryaka’s new facilities mean they can protect their businesses, regardless of any future uncertainty concerning their working environments. This is a smart, forward-looking move for our customers.”

As well as the new Paris PoP, the company has announced additional channel partners in the region in combination with the recently launched Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program.

Several new partners have already been signed up in Europe since the beginning of the year, including the system house SMTnet Data Communications from Mössingen in Baden-Württemberg, French integration and managed services specialist Rampar from Paris and virtual network operator mitcaps from Mainz.

“By partnering with Aryaka, we are able to expand our international product portfolio and are now in an excellent position to support our customers in the best possible way with managed SD-WAN and SASE,” said mitcaps CEO Wilfried Röttgers. “For our customers, this means state-of-the-art network technology and maximum service, as well as flexibility to connect our customer sites in order to comprehensively meet the requirements of today’s business scenarios.”