Aryaka offers hybrid workplaces “risk-free on-ramp” to SASE

With its core market much changed over the course of 2020 and the secure hybrid remote working model now established as the paradigm for business networks in 2021, cloud-first WAN solutions provider Aryaka Networks has unveiled a technological solution that it claims will offer remote workers the industry’s most flexible managed virtual private network (VPN).

Built on secure access service edge (SASE) architectural principles and delivered as a fully managed service, Aryaka described the new product as tailor-made for today’s enterprise, which wants to make its distributed workforces “first-class citizens” with predictable and high-performance access to corporate applications.

It adds that for the first time, regardless of location or type of application being accessed, employees can easily and securely move between on-premise and remote office locations while experiencing the same highly predictable application performance.

Noting why such capability is so important in the context of the new hybrid workplace, the firm said the Covid-19 pandemic caused disruption to the global workforce. While many employees were able to work from home, they were challenged to get predictable access to corporate applications impacting productivity and collaboration.

As a result, the company said many CIOs engaged in post-pandemic planning exercises are looking for fresh architectural approaches that would give them the flexibility to implement consistent, secure and high-performance access to applications for onsite office locations as well their remote workers. This, it said, would enable the roll-out of hybrid workplaces, helping to redefine work as an activity and not a place.

The SmartSecure Private Access solution is designed to address CIOs’ challenges using a global point of presence (POP)-based service architecture that extends the principles of a cloud-first WAN. The result, said Aryaka, is flexibility that ensures, regardless of location or type of application accessed, highly predictable application performance across both office locations and home-based employees in a highly secure manner.

Aryaka said IT teams can now manage sites or users consistently from the POP, and they can allocate subscribed bandwidth to sites or users giving CIOs the flexibility to choose. Furthermore, it said that with predictable deterministic application performance, businesses can avoid the pitfalls of user traffic that relies exclusively on best-effort internet as a transport to both cloud and on-premise applications.

In addition, with its fully managed services, Aryaka believes that rolling out secure private access delivers the “easy button” for enterprises with a network security-as-a-service that integrates on-premise or cloud-based security with solutions for any site. In other words, said the company, “a risk-free on-ramp” to SASE.

“Our goal with the SmartSecure Private Access is to give our customers the flexibility to manage change and get highly predictable application performance,” said Aryaka CMO Shashi Kiran. “We are accelerating the deployment of hybrid workplaces that make corporate employees more productive.”

“Aryaka Private Access’s big advantage is that it offers an architecture that tightly couples SD-WAN branch and remote office solutions with the same orchestration and security architecture,” said Lee Doyle, principal analyst at Doyle Research.