How logic games have advanced AI thinking

Since the first industrial revolution, inventors have been driven by the idea that an automaton could mimic human intelligence.

There was even an attempt at a chess-playing automaton, the Mechanical Turk. This later turned out to be a hoax, as its inventor had someone sit inside the machine to make the supposedly intelligent chess moves against its human opponent.

Download this free guide Watch out – artificial intelligence (AI) is going to steal your job! Access the latest thinking in AI and machine learning, and look at how these technologies could help your IT department Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Just over two decades since the world’s first robot chess champion, Deep Blue, took its bow, artificial intelligence (AI) is breaking new ground technologically.

In March this year, AlphaGo from Google’s DeepMind subsidiary proved that an AI could beat the best at the ancient game of Go – an achievement many had predicted would take AI many years.

AlphaGo’s success suggests that the pace of AI technological advancement is accelerating. In time, it seems an AI will inevitably test what it means to be human.

There have been many heroic attempts at AI over the past 70 years, leading to several breakthroughs in AI and machine intelligence.

But beating world champion Garry Kasparov in a chess tournament, which is what IBM achieved with Deep Blue, is arguably more about the raw processing power of its hardware than the prowess of AI and logical reasoning.

AI from the 1950s to the 1990s In the UK, the first proper machine that was tasked with playing a game was the Hollerith Electronic Computer (HEC), which is currently on display at The National Museum of Computing (TNMOC) at Bletchley Park. The machine was displayed to the public in 1953 at the Business Efficiency Exhibition in London. Raymond Bird, the electronics engineer who was tasked with developing the HEC, described the demonstration of the noughts and crosses game as a great success in showing the potential power of computers. AI versus human emotion Primary Key Associates co-founder Andrew Lea says there are three types of AI. The first is the so-called fake AI, where AI is used as a moniker for smart technology that exhibits pseudo-intelligence. Then there is machine intelligence. “Here, you use computers do something that would require intelligence in a human, such as a spam filter or a self-driving car,” he says. The pinnacle is true general purpose artificial intelligence, which is the domain of science fiction and movies such as The Terminator. Lea says such an AI should exhibit self-awareness, humour, having feelings like love and sadness as well as intelligence – traits that people would recognise in themselves. He believes biology is a good analogy for AI. The neurological and biochemical processes that are exhibited through human emotions evolved to ensure survival of the species. Could an AI exhibit emotions? And if it was possible, how would society react? This is an area that science fiction such as Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence explored in 2001. If an AI, like the film’s humanoid boy, David, could experience love, would its owner or carer return that love? Andrew Herbert, chairman of TNMOC, says HEC became an instrument of the Cold War and used AI to help it achieve this. “It was programmed to do automatic machine translation,” he says. The computer was set up to convert written Russian into English – the sort of demo that Microsoft often does today to show off the idea of a Star Trek-like Universal Translator. In the 1950s, AI was also developed to support image recognition for the analysis of satellite photos during the Cold War. Again, the idea of learning to identify cats or whatever in a series of images is widely used today. “AI was about clever pattern recognition,” says Herbert. But by the 1970s, AI scientists were attempting to second-guess how the human brain worked, he says. That is something neuroscientists still do not truly understand. During the 1980s, Japan announced what it called the Fifth Generation computer initiative. This was the dawn of workstations and Japan saw that powerful computers could be made more intelligent. It led to the development of expert systems – machines that could become domain experts in areas such as medical diagnosis, says Herbert. Such expert systems captured a finite amount of information on a given subject domain, allowing less expert users to work on more complex problems without needing to have a specialist on hand. With ubiquitous internet access, much more data became available, which led to what is now called machine learning. A big driver was search engine development by the likes of Bing, Google and AltaVista and, later, the recommendation engines – all of which are based on pattern recognition technology.

Deep Blue versus Garry Kasparov The original man versus machine contest took place on 11 May 1997 when an IBM computer called Deep Blue defeated the reigning world chess champion, Garry Kasparov, grabbing the world’s attention and imagination. The six-game match lasted several days and ended with two wins for IBM, one for Kasparov and three draws. But as with the Mechanical Turk of the 18th century, AI did not play much of a role in early logic game conquests. Deep Blue was not a true AI because it analysed all possible chess moves using a brute force algorithm. Primary Key Associates co-founder Andrew Lea has had an interest in AI for 35 years. His company uses the technology in data analytics to identify unknown knowns in datasets. Lea says the reason why logical games such as chess and Go are strongly associated with AI is because they are closed domains. “People were so much better than computers at playing these games,” he says. “Now we have the conundrum where computers are getting much better.” Lea wrote his first chess program for the BBC Model B, and recently developed a version for the Arduino microcomputer board. “Writing good chess programs hasn’t really increased our understanding of how people think,” he says. “I wrote a chess program 30 years ago. I remember writing chess on the BBC B microcomputer and it’s about how to make it smart on a small 8-bit computer. I think what makes AI is the ability to be smart and big, where big equals knowledge and experience.” For Lea, being smart is the opposite of brute force, where sheer computational power is thrown at the problem of identifying the best possible move for the robot chess player to make. “It’s about pattern recognition, knowing intuitively what you learnt from a previous game, and how this can make a difference in the current game,” he says.

IBM Watson versus Jeopardy! During the first decade of the new millennium, a step-change occurred as computational power increased to the point where neural networks and deep learning algorithms could be applied to AI. Deep learning , to use IBM’s definition, is based on the human brain’s decision-making process. By building multiple layers of abstraction, deep learning technology can solve complex semantic problems. In 2011, IBM showcased its deep learning technology with the Watson computer, which beat two of the most successful human contestants on the long-running US TV game show Jeopardy!. The game show requires participants to provide a question in response to general knowledge clues. In the event, Watson marked a breakthrough in AI with its understanding of natural language and ability to make sense of vast amounts of written human knowledge.

AlphaGo versus Lee Sedol Last March in Seoul, the Go-playing computer program AlphaGo, developed by Google’s DeepMind division, defeated the best Go player of the last decade, Lee Sedol. AlphaGo won by resignation after 186 moves. Go is regarded as one of the hardest games for computers to master because of its sheer complexity. There are roughly 200 possible moves for a given turn compared with about 20 in chess, and more possible board configurations than the number of atoms in the universe. People thought it would take 20 years for a computer to be able to beat a human at Go, but Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, believes AlphaGo's mastery of Go shows just how quickly AI is evolving. TNMOC’s Herbert says: “We are making great strides in enabling computers to perceive things, so we can build amazing applications that can mimic human behaviour, but it is not intelligence in the way of a human.” The risk to humanity that Musk fears is an AI’s ability not only to outpace human intelligence, but to exploit an intelligent network in a way that could undermine society in order to achieve a seemingly benevolent objective.