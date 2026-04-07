Sustainability accounting can be difficult, but can differentiate

Discussions around the sustainability of public cloud platforms have become increasingly prominent in recent years.

Hyperscale providers now publish a growing volume of data, dashboards and metrics designed to demonstrate the environmental efficiency of their infrastructure.

But, for enterprise IT leaders tasked with making informed decisions, distinguishing between meaningful insight and marketing narrative remains a persistent challenge.

At a surface level, cloud platforms present a compelling sustainability proposition. The ability to consolidate workloads into highly optimised, large-scale data centres offers clear advantages in energy efficiency compared to fragmented on-premise environments. Hyperscalers also benefit from access to renewable energy at scale, alongside the engineering expertise required to continually improve power usage effectiveness (PUE) across their estates.

The difficulty arises when organisations attempt to translate these high-level efficiencies into a clear understanding of their own environmental impact.

In many cases, the data made available by cloud providers is not directly comparable. Methodologies differ, reporting boundaries vary and the level of granularity provided is often insufficient for organisations that want to align cloud usage with their own carbon reporting frameworks. As a result, enterprise IT leaders are frequently left relying on indicative estimates rather than verifiable, auditable data.

This lack of transparency creates a disconnect between perceived and actual sustainability outcomes.

One of the most overlooked aspects of this conversation is that cloud adoption does not eliminate the physical lifecycle of technology – it redistributes it. Servers, storage platforms and network equipment still have to be manufactured, deployed, maintained, refreshed and retired. The environmental impact associated with these stages does not disappear simply because infrastructure is consumed “as-a-service”.

For many organisations, the sustainability conversation becomes disproportionately focused on operational efficiency within the data centre while the upstream and downstream impacts of technology are given far less attention.

In reality, the full lifecycle of digital infrastructure must be considered.

This includes not only how efficiently systems operate in production, but how hardware is sourced, how frequently it is refreshed, how securely it is decommissioned and whether it is reused, redeployed or prematurely discarded. These factors can have a significant bearing on an organisation’s overall environmental footprint, yet they are rarely visible within standard cloud sustainability reporting.

Enterprise strategies therefore need to evolve beyond accepting provider-level claims at face value.

Organisations should look to adopt a more holistic approach, combining the data made available by cloud providers with their own internal governance, asset tracking and lifecycle management processes. This may include:

Establishing clearer visibility over hardware refresh cycles and associated emissions

Integrating lifecycle considerations into cloud migration planning

Working with partners who can provide auditable reporting across decommissioning and reuse activities

Ensuring sustainability metrics are aligned to recognised standards rather than provider-specific methodologies.

By doing so, enterprises can move from a position of passive consumption to active accountability.

At the same time, there is a clear role for industry standards in improving consistency and comparability. Without a more unified approach to carbon reporting across cloud platforms, organisations will continue to face challenges in benchmarking providers and making informed decisions. Greater alignment around reporting frameworks, boundaries and measurement methodologies would provide much-needed clarity for enterprise users.

However, it is unlikely this will be resolved solely through standardisation.

Enterprise IT leaders also have a role to play in demanding greater transparency. This means asking more detailed questions of providers, challenging assumptions and ensuring sustainability claims can be substantiated with meaningful data. As sustainability becomes increasingly embedded within procurement and governance processes, the ability to evidence environmental impact will carry greater weight in supplier selection.

There is also a growing skills dimension to consider.

Managing sustainability within modern IT environments is no longer limited to facilities or energy management teams. It increasingly requires a blend of expertise across infrastructure engineering, data security, asset lifecycle management and environmental reporting. Organisations need individuals who understand not only how systems operate, but how decisions made at each stage of the lifecycle influence risk and environmental impact.

This shift is creating new opportunities, but also new responsibilities.

As digital infrastructure continues to scale, the industry must recognise that sustainability is not confined to where workloads run, but how technology is managed from deployment through to end-of-life. The ability to engineer these transition points securely, responsibly and with full accountability will become an increasingly important differentiator.

Ultimately, the challenge for enterprise IT leaders is not simply to choose the “greenest” cloud provider, but to ensure that sustainability is embedded across the entire lifecycle of their technology estate.

Without that broader perspective, there is a risk that organisations optimise for what is visible, while overlooking the impacts that sit just outside the scope of the cloud narrative.