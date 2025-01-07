The Data Bill: Considering datacentres' hunger for power

As the Data Bill continues its legislative journey through the House of Lords, it’s important to also consider where all that data “lives”, including what it costs to house it.

Datacentres, until relatively recently, were a bit of a niche interest, known little outside the technology world. Now, if not everywhere, they are certainly moving into many a community - potentially one near you. Of the many issues we should consider, surely at the top of the list must be how such centres are powered and where that energy is sourced?

For this reason, I put down an amendment to the Data Bill, which says: “Consultation: datacentre power usage. On the day on which this Act is passed, the secretary of state must launch a consultation on the implications of the provisions in this Act for the power usage and energy efficiency of datacentres.”

As I said in the House of Lords debate, “It seems at least curious to have a Data Bill without talking about datacentres in terms of their power usage, their environmental impact…’

This is, rightly, a growing concern. A recent edition of the MIT Technology Review highlighted, “AI emissions [are] set to skyrocket even further”. This “skyrocketing” is seen in a trebling of datacentre emissions since 2018.

The MIT article is based upon a new paper, from teams at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, whose research examined 2132 datacentres in the US – representing 78% of all facilities in the country.

It is important for all of us to remember, it’s not just the training of these vast AI models that, particularly in the US, all too often burns coal and fossil fuels - every time we ask a query of any of the models, the power draws on.