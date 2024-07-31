Norway’s datacentre builders focus on energy efficiency

The ending of tax breaks and elevated energy efficiency fears are driving change in the operating landscape for Norway’s datacentre industry.

More companies are shifting development strategies and investments to focus on more energy-efficient facilities amid concerns that parliamentary elections in 2025 could deliver a government open to taxing those energy-intensive industries.

Polling shows a rise in popular support for the Centre and Liberal parties, two political groups that have expressed growing concerns over energy efficiencies and power usage by datacentres. Although they are in favour of attracting international datacentre investments to Norway, both parties prefer smaller-sized, energy-efficient and more environmentally friendly datacentres.

The political messaging by the Centre and Liberals has already impacted on strategic decision-making by major industry players, both home-grown and international.

A Norwegian consortium led by energy group Hafslund, semi-state-telecommunications provider Telenor and private equity group HitecVision has established Skygard, a joint venture firm building a network of energy-efficient datacentres across Norway.

Telenor, Hafslund and HitecVision will each hold an equal 31.7% shareholding in Skygard. Global technology consulting firm Analysys Mason Nordic owns the remaining 5% of Skygard’s equity.

Hafslund will play a pivotal role in Skygard. The company is Norway ’s second-biggest energy generator, operating 81 hydro power stations that produced 5,200 megawatts (MW) of electricity in 2023.

AI partnership Telenor’s investment in Skygard is happening against the backdrop of the company’s February 2024 partnership deal with global artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Nvidia. “With Nvidia we will establish independent, Norwegian-owned cloud platforms operated in Norway, where artificial intelligence is one of the central drivers,” said Jannicke Hilland, executive vice-president for infrastructure at Telenor. “This will enable Skygard’s datacentres to deliver highly efficient, advanced and secure solutions.” The consortium behind Skygard will invest €210m (NOK 2.4bn) in the initial phase of the joint venture, which includes the construction of a datacentre at Hovinbyen, a district of Oslo designated for urban redevelopment up to 2030. Groundwork began on the Hovinbyen site in March 2024. The current geopolitical situation and the AI revolution heightens the need to build secure data storage facilities in Norway, said Hilland. “The capital investments plan will ensure that Norway gets datacentres that underline security and sustainability,” she said. “Our ambitions for Skygard are strong and the timing appropriate. The current geopolitical situation bolsters the need for secure solutions. We are also seeing an increasingly pressured market when it comes to capacity.” Skygard is on course to launch operations at Hovinbyen in the first half of 2025, and the colocation facility will serve multiple tenants. Skygard is planning to build two additional datacentres in the greater Oslo region. Once fully developed, the three datacentres are earmarked to have a combined capacity of 40-MW. Eidsiva, one of Norway’s largest energy and telecommunications’ providers, is also moving into the secure storage datacentre space. The company, which is owned by municipalities in central Norway, completed the acquisition of a 6-MW datacentre in Gjøvik at the end of May. “We view the safe storage datacentre sector as prime for investment,” said Henning Olsen, Eidsiva CEO. “Those actors in Norway ’s public and private sectors who deliver socially critical services need secure storage and processing of large amounts of data. Datacentres that have 100% national and public ownership are important building blocks to develop Norway’s digital foundation.”

Energy-efficient facilities Industry-wide, the transition from large-scale, high-energy consuming datacentres to more energy-efficient facilities gained greater momentum and urgency in 2023, when the Norwegian government ended the payment of tax breaks to power-intensive industries. Before 2023, and during the period 2016 to 2022, datacentres paid reduced electricity tax rates corresponding to other mainstream industries. Operations in Norway currently receive no subsidies and pay standard rates of tax on electricity usage. The 2023 tax change came about when Norway’s Labour-led government removed tax reductions and benefits for crypto mining facility operators. The government justified the blanket removal of tax breaks on the basis that it could not, under prevailing laws, distinguish between crypto miners and the general datacentre industry. The tax decision, which was opposed by the Norwegian Datacentre Industry (NDCI), did not affect traditional power-intensive industries that continue to pay a reduced electricity tax between 3% and 6% lower than the rate paid by other business sectors, including datacentres. According to NDCI figures, the datacentre industry in Norway employed 2,300 full-time workers at year-end 2023. The industry had installed capacity of 501-MW at the end of that year. Of this amount, an estimated 150-MW is currently utilised, corresponding to 1% of Norway’s total production of power, 98% of which is produced by hydro stations. The datacentre industry’s power usage is forecast to increase to 1.9% of total production by 2028.