Navigating the opaque fog of public cloud carbon footprints

For the better part of a decade the move to public cloud was sold as the ultimate environmental win.

The logic was simple. Hyperscalers operate at a level of efficiency no individual company could hope to match. But as we move deeper into 2026, that "green" polish is starting to wear thin.

For IT leaders, the challenge has shifted from migrating workloads to justifying the physical and environmental cost of those workloads in a world that is increasingly sceptical of corporate hand-waving.

The reality on the ground today is that while Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google all claim to be leading the charge toward a "net-zero" future, they are effectively marking their own homework. Each provider uses a different set of metrics, a different definition of "renewable," and a different level of transparency. This isn't just a technical headache; it’s a massive barrier for any enterprise trying to report its own carbon footprint with any degree of honesty.

The problem with "market-based" math

The biggest hurdle in telling fact from fiction is the use of "market-based" reporting versus "location-based" reality. Most cloud sustainability dashboards rely on the former. This allows a provider to claim a data centre is "100% renewable" because they bought wind power credits from a project three states away, even if the servers in question are currently being powered by a local grid burning coal.

Google has pushed back against this with its "24/7 Carbon-Free Energy" (CFE) approach that aims to match every hour of demand with local, clean supply. Microsoft’s recent "Community-First" pivot, discussed earlier this year, suggests they are willing to pay a premium to fix the local grids they inhabit. AWS, meanwhile, has traditionally relied heavily on massive, unbundled Renewable Energy Credits (RECs).

For an IT leader this makes drawing direct comparisons impossible. If you move a workload from Azure to AWS, did you actually reduce the carbon impact on the atmosphere, or did you just move from one accounting method to another? Without a standardised "Digital Nutrition Label" for compute, you’re essentially guessing.

The missing 40%

If the power from the wall is the obvious part of the equation, the hardware itself is the hidden ghost in the machine. As the AI boom demands more specialised, energy-intensive chips like the latest H100s and B200s, the embodied carbon – the emissions from mining, manufacturing, and shipping the servers – has skyrocketed.

Recent insights from the iMasons Climate Accord, published in January 2026, indicate that embodied carbon may now account for around 40% to 50% of a data centre’s total lifetime emissions as energy grids continue to decarbonise. Yet very few cloud providers give customers a granular look at this data in their standard dashboards. If your sustainability report only tracks the electricity used to run a server but ignores the massive environmental cost of building and replacing that hardware every few years, you’re only telling a fraction of the story.

Read more about cloud sustainability Datacentre energy demands set to soar by 2030 as AI growth accelerates, predicts Gartner. IT market watcher Gartner has shared its projections about how the energy consumption habits of datacentres are set to change as AI takes off.

Why IT leaders need to consider AI’s energy footprint. With the availability of generative artificial intelligence, energy usage in datacentres has been rising, which presents a major environmental problem.

Moving from trust to verification

So, where does this leave the enterprise IT department? In 2026, the strategy has to shift from passive consumption to active auditing. You can’t just trust the "green" badge on the provider’s portal anymore.

First, IT leaders need to start demanding location-based, hourly data. If a provider can't tell you the carbon intensity of the specific grid your data is sitting on, at the specific time your code is running, they aren't being transparent.

Second, we have to look at Model Efficiency. The push for generative AI has led to a "bigger is better" mentality, but we’re seeing a significant move toward "Model Distillation." Running a trillion-parameter model to summarise a basic internal document is like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. By using "Small Language Models" (SLMs) that are tuned for specific tasks, IT teams can cut their energy consumption by 90% without losing performance.

The role of the IT leader as steward

The lack of transparency from the "Big Three" has created a vacuum that IT leaders have to fill. It’s no longer enough to be a technologist; you have to be a supply-chain auditor.

We need to push for industry-wide standards, like the ISO/IEC 30134-2:2026 metrics – updated just this past January – to be mandatory and public. But until that happens, the burden of proof sits with the enterprise.

The public cloud isn't a magic, weightless utility. It’s a massive, resource-hungry physical industry. Microsoft’s call for tech firms to "pay their own way" for grid upgrades is a sign that the industry knows the bill is coming due. For IT leaders, the goal for 2026 is to make sure that bill is accurate, transparent, and – most importantly – earned through actual carbon reduction, not just clever accounting.