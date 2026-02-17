IT Sustainability Think Tank: The digital diet and the growing cost of AI energy use

The ethereal cloud of the 2010s has officially hit the ground, and it is heavy. As we move through early 2026, the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has shifted from a software race into a high-stakes competition for physical survival — specifically for land, water, and the copper wiring of our aging power grids.

Computer Weekly’s recent reporting on Microsoft’s “Community-First” initiative highlights a watershed moment. Microsoft vice chair Brad Smith is essentially calling for an end to the free lunch era of datacentre expansion.

His central argument — that profitable tech giants must “pay their own way” to prevent residential electricity bills from skyrocketing — is a necessary pivot. But as we look at the sheer scale of the AI build-out, it becomes clear that simply asking Big Tech to write a bigger cheque is only half the solution.

If we are to avoid a future where AI growth is decoupled from our planetary boundaries, we must move beyond the idea that hyperscalers are the sole curators of the carbon footprint.

True sustainability requires a recalibrated landscape where enterprises and individuals become active participants in a “Digital Diet.”

We must apply the principles of UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12 — Responsible Consumption — to our digital lives, moving from a model of corporate cleanup to one of shared responsibility.

The hidden cost of the generative prompt To understand the challenge, we need to look at the physical reality behind the screen. By 2026, the energy gap between a standard web search and an AI-generated query has become a chasm. While a traditional Google search might draw a negligible amount of power, a single interaction with a generative AI model can consume ten times that amount. If that query includes image or video generation, the energy draw spikes further; generating one high-resolution AI image can consume the equivalent of half a smartphone charge. For most people, these costs remain invisible. When we prompt an AI to “summarise this email” or “draw a cat in a dinner jacket” we trigger a cascade of high-density compute in a facility often hundreds of miles away. This creates a rebound effect because the technology feels free and effortless, we use it frivolously. SDG 12 advocates for the “efficient use of natural resources,” yet the current AI economy encourages high-volume, low-intent consumption.

The case for shared responsibility Should Microsoft, Google, and Amazon cover the full societal cost of their datacentres? Absolutely. Microsoft is already supporting rate structures in places like Wisconsin that charge very large customers the full cost of the power they require. This prevents the financial burden of grid upgrades from falling on local families. However, there is a moral hazard in letting the user — whether a global bank or an individual hobbyist — off the hook. If the environmental burden is entirely internalised by the provider, the user has no incentive to change their behaviour. A balanced landscape requires a Tripartite Responsibility Model: Providers (Hyperscalers): Must pay premium utility rates, fund grid resilience, and deploy radical innovations like closed-loop cooling to stop “drinking” local water supplies. Enterprises (The Orchestrators): Must move away from “lazy AI” deployments. IT departments should be expected to “do their bit” by opting for smaller, task-specific models that use 90% less energy than massive, general-purpose LLMs. Consumers (The Users): Must adopt a “Carbon-Aware” mindset, recognising that every digital interaction carries a physical cost.

Checks and balances: The digital carbon dashboard If we treat AI compute as a finite resource, we need to give users the tools to manage it. In 2026, we are starting to see the first iterations of “personal digital budgets.” Imagine a user interface that displays a “live impact” meter next to the prompt bar. A simple text request might show a green "low impact" icon. A request for a 4K video generation, however, could trigger a notification: “This query uses 1kWh of energy and 200ml of water for cooling. Do you wish to proceed?" This isn’t about shaming the user; it’s about transparency. By making the invisible visible, we empower consumers to make choices that align with their values—the very heart of responsible consumption. Just as we look at the calories on a food label or the energy rating on a fridge, we must begin to look at the “energy-per-token” of our digital habits.

Enterprise IT journey from adoption to optimisation For the enterprise leader, the mandate has shifted. In 2024, the goal was simply to “get AI working”. In 2026, the goal is to “get AI lean.” IT departments must now audit their AI workloads for efficiency. Are we using a trillion-parameter model to categorise simple spreadsheets? That is the equivalent of using a private jet to go to the grocery store. Strategic planning now involves “Model Pruning” and “Distillation” – shrinking the AI footprint so it can run on-device or on smaller, greener clusters. Furthermore, IT leaders must factor grid congestion into their roadmaps. Some organisations are already scheduling their most intensive AI training runs for times when the local grid is flooded with renewable energy, such as peak solar hours. This demand-side flexibility is exactly the kind of public-private cooperation needed to keep the lights on for everyone.

AI’s invisible thirst While energy dominates the headlines, water is the silent casualty. As Microsoft’s Brad Smith pointed out, the chips powering AI run so hot they would fail in minutes without constant cooling. In some regions, a single large datacentre can consume as much water as 6,500 homes. Microsoft’s commitment to “replenish more water than we use” is a vital step, but it should not be the only one. Enterprises should favour providers who use liquid immersion cooling or “free cooling” (using outside air) over traditional evaporative systems. In 2026, Water-Usage Effectiveness (WUE) is becoming a metric just as critical as the bottom line.