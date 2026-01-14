Microsoft urges tech rivals to cover datacentre expansion-related power costs to protect consumers

Microsoft is calling on more technology companies to “pay their own way” when covering the electricity costs associated with running artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and datacentres, rather than expect consumers to foot the bill.

The software giant’s vice-president and chair, Brad Smith, said Microsoft has vowed to “pay our way” to ensure its datacentres do not increase the electricity bills of everyday consumers, and that other tech firms should follow suit as well.

Expanding on this point, he said the US has an ageing electricity transmission infrastructure that is already straining under the weight of the demands put on it, with upgrades hampered by supply chain constraints on transformers and high-voltage equipment.

The impact of the latter is making it difficult to boost the transmission capacity of existing electricity networks, and building new ones can take up to a decade due to “permitting and siting delays”, said Smith, in a blog post.

“Some have suggested that AI will be so beneficial that the public should help pay for the added electricity the country needs for it … but we disagree with this approach,” he continued.

“Especially when tech companies are so profitable, we believe that it’s both unfair and politically unrealistic for our industry to ask the public to shoulder added electricity costs for AI. Instead, we believe the long-term success of AI infrastructure requires that tech companies pay their own way for the electricity costs they create.”

According to Smith, this approach will be needed to ensure the US and its AI infrastructure can tap into a “rapidly growing supply of electricity” and retain its leading position in the field of AI.