National Grid partners with AI firm to test dynamic management of datacentre energy demands

The National Grid will pilot the use of a technology that promises to allow artificial intelligence (AI) datacentres to flexibly adjust how much power they draw from the grid, as part of a push to reduce the potential burden these facilities have on UK power supplies.

The organisation, which is responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of power across the UK, is partnering with Emerald AI to test how AI datacentres can support a smarter and more flexible grid during a live trial later this year.

The National Grid’s innovation and investment arm, National Grid Partners, has also made a “strategic investment” in Emerald AI as part of this technology tie-up, it has emerged.

The partnership will see the pair make use of the Emerald AI Conduction platform, which allows AI datacentres to adjust how much power they draw from the grid based on the work they are doing, to see if it is possible to make better use of the National Grid’s existing capacity to power server farms.

The live trial will also make use of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) to dynamically adjust energy consumption and support grid stability, and showcase how the energy consumption of a wide variety of AI workloads can be adjusted in real time. For instance, by changing the type of compute activity going on in the datacentre when the grid is under pressure.

“The electricity transmission network is designed with built-in redundancy to deliver world-class reliability and keep the lights on for customers. Capacity is typically available outside of peak events like hot summer days or cold winter storms, when there’s high demand for cooling and heating,” said the National Grid.

“That means, in many cases, there’s room on the existing grid to connect new datacentres, if they can temporarily dial down energy usage during periods of peak demand.”

It is hoped the trial will provide the National Grid with more insight into how it can balance the growing demands placed on the nation’s energy supplies by datacentres without over-investing unnecessarily in new energy infrastructure.

“By increasing the utilisation of existing electricity infrastructure, National Grid, working closely with the National Energy System Operator, can better manage growing demand, attract investment in advanced computing, and support the UK’s transition to a more efficient and flexible energy system,” said the National Grid.

Steve Smith, chief strategy and regulation officer at National Grid, said that as the UK’s digital economy continues to grow, so does the need to unlock new ways to flexibly manage the nation’s energy supplies, while adding new datacentres to the network.

“This ground-breaking trial with Emerald AI demonstrates how innovative technologies can help us optimise the grid, enable increased investment in advanced computing, and deliver real benefits to the wider UK economy,” said Smith.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Emerald AI and other partners as we progress this project, exploring how smart solutions can support economic growth and the nation’s future connectivity needs.”

Varun Sivaram, founder and CEO of Emerald AI, said the partnership should also prove that AI datacentres do not have to be a burden on the grid, but can also be a critical asset to it.

“Together with National Grid, we’re proving that flexible AI factories can accelerate AI innovation in the UK while enhancing reliability and affordability for everyone connected to the grid,” said Sivaram.